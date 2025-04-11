 Suzanne Vega Channels Bob Dylan ‘I Want You’ for ‘Chambermaid’ - Noise11.com
Suzanne Vega

Suzanne Vega (photo from suzannevega.com)

Suzanne Vega Channels Bob Dylan ‘I Want You’ for ‘Chambermaid’

by Paul Cashmere on April 11, 2025

in News

The new Suzanne Vega song ‘Chambermaid’ is based on Bob Dylan’s ‘I Want You’.

Suzanne said in a statement, “Excited to finally share ‘Chambermaid’—the new track from my upcoming album Flying With Angels out May 2nd✨ It’s been so lovely seeing so many of you enjoying the preview and guessing the inspiration correctly! ‘I Want You’ by the great Bob Dylan is an unforgettably beautiful song that has stayed with me for years, in melody and meaning. I hope you enjoy ‘Chambermaid’ as much as I enjoyed making it.”

Bob Dylan released ‘I Want You’ on his 1966 album ‘Blonde On Blonde’. The Dylan song reached number 20 on the US Billboard chart at the time. Dylan has performed the song 96 times but hasn’t included it in a concert since 20 July 2005. Although it was released in 1966 it did not make a Dylan setlist for the first time until 11 May 1976 where it as first played in San Antonio, Texas.

Suzanne Vega will release her 10th album ‘Flying With Angels’ on 2 May 2025. Her best known songs are ‘Marlene On The Wall’ (1985), ‘Left of Center’ (with Joe Jackson) (1986) and ‘Luke’ and Tom’s Diner’ (1987).

