Suzi Quatro Is Still Wild and Never Mild At Red Hot Summer - Noise11.com

Suzi Quatro at Red Hot Summer Berry photo by Winston Robinson

by Paul Cashmere on March 5, 2024

The number of hits Suzi Quatro has had in Australia and the UK is incredible. In her homeland America, she only had one …. ‘Stumblin’ In’ in 1978. Their loss, our gain. Australia gets Suzi Quatro and has so since that first hit ‘Can The Can’ reached no 1 in 1973.

That legacy isn’t lost on Suzi who pointed out after ‘Tear Me Apart’ that the Red Hot Summer crowd in Berry had just heard four hits in a row. There were six in the first six with Tim Henwood from Suzi’s all-Australian band doing the Chris Norman vocal for that sole US hit ‘Stumblin’ In’.

Its not all nostalgia for Suzi Q. Suzi’s most recent album is the ‘Face To Face’ collaboration with KT Tunstall. It was a deeply personal album with themes of love and loss. The two songs ‘Shine a Light’ and ‘Overload’ became a highlight of the show, showcasing how 21st Century Suzi is just as creative as 1970s Suzi. Even the two albums perform that ‘No Control (2019) and ‘The Devil In Me’ show Suzi is a long way from retirement. Those two albums were made with her son Richard Tuckey and the title track from ‘The Devil In Me’ was introduced right after the classic ’48 Crash’.

Then there were the covers, Neil Young’s ‘Rocking In The Free World’, CCR’s ‘Bad Moon Rising’ and Chuck Berry’s ‘Sweet Little Rock and Roller’. “I’ve never played a cover that I haven’t recorded myself,” Suzi told the crowd.

The other Suzi is Suzi the musician, Suzi the bass plater. Suzi’s bass solo is a highlight of the show and a gentle reminder we are dealing with a real musician here.

Don’t think for one sec that Suzi is her 70s has mellowed. She is as wild as the one we first heard in the 70s.

Suzi Quatro setlist 2 March 2024, Berry NSW

Wild One (from Quatro, 1974)
I May Be Too Young (from 12 Golden Hits, 1975)
Daytona Demon (from Suzi Quatro, 1973)
Tear Me Apart (from Aggro-Phobia, 1976)
Stumblin’ In (from If You Knew Suzi, 1978)
48 Crash (from Suzi Quatro, 1973)
The Devil In Me (from The Devil In Me, 2021)
Rockin’ In The Free World (Neil Young cover) (from Back To The Drive, 2006)
Bad Moon Rising (Creedence Clearwater Revival cover, Uncovered EP, 2022)
She’s In Love With You (from Suzi … and other Four Letter Words, 1979)
Shine A Light (from Face To Face, 2023)
Overload (from Face To Face, 2023)
Bass solo
Can The Can (from Suzi Quatro, 1973)
Devil Gate Drive (from Quatro, 1974)

If You Can’t Give Me Love (from If You Knew Suzi, 1978)
Sweet Little Rock and Roller (from The Rock Box, 2022)

