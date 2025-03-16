 SXSW Announce the 2025 Winners of the Grulke Prize - Noise11.com
SXSW Announce the 2025 Winners of the Grulke Prize

by Announcement on March 16, 2025

in News,Noise Pro

With the conclusion of the SXSW Conference and Festival in Austin, Texas for 2025, the Grulke Prize winners have been announced.

The award, now in its 11th year, was developed in honor of former Creative Director Brent Grulke, who passed away on August 13, 2012.

Brent’s love of music and the spirit of the festival is reflected in the three prize categories: Developing U.S. Act, Developing Non-U.S. Act, and Career Act.

The Developing Act Prizes are for artists who are breaking new ground with their creativity and show the most promise in achieving their career goals. The Career Act Prize is for an established artist who appeared at SXSW to reinvent themselves or launch a new project.

Past winners include Haim, Chvrches, Courtney Barnett, Jade Bird, Estevie, Leon Bridges, Anderson. Paak, Jain,, Iggy Pop, Damon Albarn, Spoon, and Dolly Parton.

The Grulke Prize winner for Developing U.S. Act is Samara Cyn

Originally from Murfreesboro, Tennessee, Samara Cyn spent her formative years as a child in an army family, constantly on the move and adapting to new environments. This nomadic upbringing profoundly influenced her dynamic approach to music. Now based in Los Angeles, Samara began her musical journey in 2019 when she wrote her first song, transforming what started as a therapeutic outlet into a passionate career. In October 2024, Samara released her debut EP, The Drive Home, a heartfelt collection of songs symbolizing her journey toward self-identity. The release has resonated deeply with fans, cementing her as a rising star. In addition to her music, Samara launched her own brand, Third Eye Lazy, further expanding her creative footprint. Samara will join Smino on his tour starting in spring 2025.

The Grulke Prize winner for Developing Non-U.S. Act is jasmine.4.t

The light still breaks through each morning. That’s the driving sentiment on You Are The Morning, the debut album from trans woman and Manchester-based singer-songwriter jasmine.4.t. Its title is dedicated to queer friendship, which she says saved her life.
The first UK signee on Saddest Factory Records, the album was produced by Julien Baker, Phoebe Bridgers and Lucy Dacus. It was made across 12 days in a highly collaborative and emotional process, and because Jasmine sees her songs as fluid and ever-changing, the recordings carry that free and spontaneous spirit. Jasmine considers her album as a call to action for a brighter future for trans people.

The Grulke Prize winner for Career Act is John Fogerty

As the singer / songwriter / leader of Creedence Clearwater Revival (CCR), Fogerty forged a distinctive, groundbreaking sound all his own, equal parts blues, country, pop, rockabilly, R&B, swamp boogie, and Southern fried rock ‘n’ roll, all united by his uniquely evocative lyrical perspective. Fogerty is a Grammy winner and has been inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame as well as the Songwriters Hall of Fame. Among Fogerty’s many hit songs, which have sold over 100 million records, both as a solo artist and as frontman of CCR, highlights include “Proud Mary,” “Centerfield,” “Fortunate Son,” “Born on the Bayou,” “Bad Moon Rising,” and “Have You Ever Seen the Rain,” among many others.

Jurors for the Grulke Prize include music critics, industry professionals, and SXSW staff, many of whom knew and worked with Brent over the years.

