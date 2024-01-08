 Take That Las Vegas Residency Given Go Ahead - Noise11.com
Take That

Take That

Take That Las Vegas Residency Given Go Ahead

by Music-News.com on January 9, 2024

in News

Take That’s Las Vegas residency has been given the green light.

Take That have expressed huge interest in following in the footsteps of fellow pop icons like Britney Spears and Kylie Minogue with a Sin City concert series and now Voltaire founder Michael Gruber has admitted that a residency would be “perfect” for them, even though previous talks had fallen through.

Michael told The Sun newspaper’s Bizarre column: “I love Take That. I absolutely want them to perform at Voltaire. It is perfect for them. We thought we would have a show but it didn’t work out in the end.”

Towards the end of last year, former ‘X Factor’ judge Gary teased that a Las Vegas residency was potentially on the cards.

Speaking at a live recording of their podcast ‘Take That: This Life’ at London’s Leicester Square, Gary said: “Las Vegas, it looks promising.”

Gary – who co-produced the band’s new album ‘This Life’ – also revealed the group has been putting “very exciting” plans in place for their UK tour, which begins in April.

He said: “There’s an invisible switch that happens when the album comes out and there’s nothing else you can do then, so your brain starts thinking about the tour immediately and within the last four days we’ve done the most work on the tour and it’s very, very exciting.”

This Life’ is the ninth studio album by Take That, and Gary dropped a huge hint that it could be followed by a 10th record.

He added: “We were sat together the other day and they were going through all the numbers (for the This Life album) at the label.

“And everything was looking great and they said to us, ‘How does it feel?’

“And we turn to one and other and went, ‘Well, it means we can do it again. It means we can make another record in a few weeks.’ ”

music-news.com

