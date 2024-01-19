 Talking Heads Stop Making Sense Tribute Album On The Way - Noise11.com
Talking Heads Stop Making Sense Tribute Album On The Way

by Paul Cashmere on January 19, 2024

in News

16 bands will perform the songs from the setlist of the Talking Heads ‘Stop Making Sense’ movie for a new tribute album.

The first teaser for the album features Paramore performing ‘Burning Down The House’. In the video Hayley Williams says “we’ve got a tape we’d like to play you” to the tune of Paramore performing the Talking Heads classic.

In 2023, the Talking Heads ‘Stop Making Sense’ movie was shown in cinemas worldwide to mark the 40th anniversary of its release.

The Stop Making Sense tracklisting is:
Psycho Killer
Heaven
Thank You for Sending Me an Angel
Found a Job
Slippery People
Burning Down the House
Life During Wartime
Making Flippy Floppy
Swamp
What a Day That Was
This Must Be the Place (Naive Melody)

Encore:
Genius of Love
Girlfriend Is Better
Take Me To The River
Crosseyed and Painless

The 15 other artists on the Stop Making Sense have yet to be announced and we also await for released date.

