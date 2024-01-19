Talking Heads Stop Making Sense Tribute Album On The Way - Noise11.com

16 bands will perform the songs from the setlist of the Talking Heads ‘Stop Making Sense’ movie for a new tribute album.

The first teaser for the album features Paramore performing ‘Burning Down The House’. In the video Hayley Williams says “we’ve got a tape we’d like to play you” to the tune of Paramore performing the Talking Heads classic.

In 2023, the Talking Heads ‘Stop Making Sense’ movie was shown in cinemas worldwide to mark the 40th anniversary of its release.

The Stop Making Sense tracklisting is:

Psycho Killer

Heaven

Thank You for Sending Me an Angel

Found a Job

Slippery People

Burning Down the House

Life During Wartime

Making Flippy Floppy

Swamp

What a Day That Was

This Must Be the Place (Naive Melody)

Encore:

Genius of Love

Girlfriend Is Better

Take Me To The River

Crosseyed and Painless

The 15 other artists on the Stop Making Sense have yet to be announced and we also await for released date.

