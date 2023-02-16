 Tame Impala To Release ‘Lonerism’ 10th Anniversary Box Set - Noise11.com
Tame Impala by Dana Trippe

Tame Impala by Dana Trippe

Tame Impala To Release ‘Lonerism’ 10th Anniversary Box Set

by Paul Cashmere on February 16, 2023

in News

Tame Impala’s second album ‘Lonerism’ will be released as a 3Disc box set on May 26.

Kevin Parker says of the album that it is “difficult to sum up what the album means to me at this point. It was a pretty special time making the music for me. In a way, it’s when I truly discovered myself as an artist. Coming off the back of ‘Innerspeaker’ I had this new sense of purpose…calling…whatever you want to call it. I had finally given myself permission to let music take over my being completely…to become totally immersed in my own world of recording music. So I had this new sense of creative freedom. I felt free to be ambitious, weird, pop, experimental, whatever, and didn’t feel judged because I was finally just doing it for myself and believed in myself. For the most part anyway…”

‘Lonerism’ was the first international success for Tame Impala, reaching no 4 in Australia, no 14 in the UK and no 34 in the USA.

The album featured three singles, ‘Elephant’, ‘Feels Like We Only Go Backwards’ ad ‘Mind Mischief’.

Lonerism 10 Year Anniversary Box Set Track Listing:
Side A:
Be Above It
Endors Toi
Apocalypse Dreams

Side B:
Mind Mischief
Music To Walk Home By
Why Won’t They Talk To Me?

Side C:
Feels Like We Only Go Backwards
Keep On Lying
Elephant

Side D:
She Just Won’t Believe Me
Nothing That Has Happened So Far Has Been Anything We Could Control
Sun’s Coming Up

Side E:
Retina Show (Unreleased Demo)
Sidetracked Soundtrack (Unreleased Demo)

Side F:
Assorted Sketches, 2010-2012

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Mark Ronson Concert. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Mark Ronson Concert. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 NGAIIRE. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11

Tagged as: , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Chester Bennington Linkin Park at Rod Laver Arena 2010. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
New Linkin Park Track ‘Lost’ Is Unused ‘Meteora’ Song

Linkin Park’s new song ‘Lost’ is a 20-year old unused track from the ‘Meteora’ album.

1 day ago
Duran Duran in Austin Texas photo by Ros O'Gorman
Jake Shears of Scissor Sisters To Open For Duran Duran

Duran Duran have announced Jake Shears as their special guest for their upcoming tour.

2 days ago
Rihanna. images by Ros O'Gorman noise11.com photos
There Is No New Music Coming From Rihanna

Rihanna "doesn't have an update" on new music after headlining the Super Bowl Halftime Show over the weekend.

2 days ago
Pink: Photo Ros O'Gorman
Pink Premieres New Song ‘When I Get There’

Pink has a new song 'When I Get There'. Its another track from her upcoming album 'Trustful'.

2 days ago
Wolfmother photo by Bron Robinson
Wolfmother Perform Tight Set For Live At The Vines

It is a pity we are not seeing more of Wolfmother live. Yes there was a pub tour in the second half of 2022 and Europe owned the first half of the year. Wolfmother played at Live At The Vines at Rochford Winery on Saturday (11 February) and By The C in Torquay the week before and it is a surprisingly tight show.

3 days ago
Rihanna photo by Ros O'Gorman
Rihanna Confirms She Is Pregnant Again After Super Bowl Performance

Rihanna has confirmed she is pregnant with child two after her Super Bowl performance.

3 days ago
Scream VI
Mike Shinoda of Linkin Park Has A Solo Song In Scream VI

Linkin Park‘s Mike Shinoda has a solo song in 'Scream VI'.

3 days ago