Tame Impala To Release ‘Lonerism’ 10th Anniversary Box Set - Noise11.com

Tame Impala’s second album ‘Lonerism’ will be released as a 3Disc box set on May 26.
Kevin Parker says of the album that it is “difficult to sum up what the album means to me at this point. It was a pretty special time making the music for me. In a way, it’s when I truly discovered myself as an artist. Coming off the back of ‘Innerspeaker’ I had this new sense of purpose…calling…whatever you want to call it. I had finally given myself permission to let music take over my being completely…to become totally immersed in my own world of recording music. So I had this new sense of creative freedom. I felt free to be ambitious, weird, pop, experimental, whatever, and didn’t feel judged because I was finally just doing it for myself and believed in myself. For the most part anyway…”
‘Lonerism’ was the first international success for Tame Impala, reaching no 4 in Australia, no 14 in the UK and no 34 in the USA.
The album featured three singles, ‘Elephant’, ‘Feels Like We Only Go Backwards’ ad ‘Mind Mischief’.
Lonerism 10 Year Anniversary Box Set Track Listing:
Side A:
Be Above It
Endors Toi
Apocalypse Dreams
Side B:
Mind Mischief
Music To Walk Home By
Why Won’t They Talk To Me?
Side C:
Feels Like We Only Go Backwards
Keep On Lying
Elephant
Side D:
She Just Won’t Believe Me
Nothing That Has Happened So Far Has Been Anything We Could Control
Sun’s Coming Up
Side E:
Retina Show (Unreleased Demo)
Sidetracked Soundtrack (Unreleased Demo)
Side F:
Assorted Sketches, 2010-2012
