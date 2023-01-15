Taylor Swift 'Midnights' Spends 10th Week At Number One In Australia - Noise11.com

It’s a tenth week at No.1 for the tenth studio album by Taylor Swift, “Midnights”.

As “Midnights” gets closer to fulfilling every number on the clock-dial for weeks at No.1, the tenth week at the top makes it now the outright longest running No.1 Album for this decade, and the first time since the Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper soundtrack for ‘A Star is Born’ notched up it’s 11th and final week after it’s Oscars win in February 2019, that an album has spent this long at No.1 (it initially logged ten straight weeks from Oct. 29th to Dec. 31st in 2018).

Taylor’s “Midnights” also becomes her longest running No.1 Album, surpassing the nine overall weeks her “1989” set achieved between November 3rd, 2014 and its last week at the top on February 9th, 2015. Plus her weeks at No.1 during this decade is now sitting at 20, while her overall tally is 36 weeks, putting her one week away from tying with Jimmy Barnes’ 37 weeks at the top (from 15 #1’s). “Midnights” is also at No.1 in England for a fifth week, and drops to No.2 on the local vinyl sales chart.

SZA has the new No.1 Single this week with her track “Kill Bill”, while her album “SOS” is on hold at No.2, logging a fourth overall week in that position, plus the album is at No.1 in New Zealand, The U.S.A. (both 4 weeks) and regains the top spot in Canada (third week). There are three further albums which remain on hold within the Top 10 this week, all of them best of sets for The Weeknd and “The Highlights” at No.3, Elton John and “Diamonds” at No.5 (his national tour started this past week in Newcastle) and Eminem’s “Curtain Call: The Hits” at No.7, which has now racked up 364 weeks within the Top 100 since it was issued in 2005, that’s equal to seven years of charting.

The Arctic Monkeys finished up their national tour last week, and this week they have the No.1 Vinyl album with “AM”, which nationally jumps up four places to No.4, last being in this position in its third week on the chart (Sept. 30th, 2013), while they also place at No.13 on the vinyl chart with “Favourite Worst Nightmare” and No.6 with their latest album “The Car” (TW 54 to No.46).

Harry Styles is down two spots to No.6 with “Harry’s House” (No.19 vinyl), with the Metro Boomin’ set “Heroes & Villains” climbing again this week, up two places to No.8, while The Weeknd lands two albums within the Top 10 this week, as his 2016 album “Starboy” jumps up six places to land at No.9, it first appearance back within the Top 10 since January 2017, thanks in part to it being the No.10 selling vinyl album this week, after which is the fourth and final best of set inside the ten, “The Essential” for Foo Fighters, which falls four places to No.10.

TOP 20:

Olivia Rodrigo’s “SOUR” set drops two places to No.11 after 75 overall weeks within the Top 10, while Luke Combs has two Top 20 entries at No.12 for “This One’s For You” and on hold at No.14 with “What You See Ain’t Always What You Get”. Maroon 5’s “Singles Collection” jumps back up two places to No.15, one place shy of its former five-week peak at No.14, with Eminem’s second best of “Curtain Call 2” up two spots to No.19. “Rumours” for Fleetwood Mac declined five places to No.16 (No.12 vinyl), while Taylor Swift has two albums within the twenty, “Lover” up twelve spots to No.18 (No.4 vinyl) and “1989” down one to No.20.

TOP 30:

Harry’s “Fine Line” has dropped five spots to No.21, while Ed’s “= (equals)” falls four places to No.24, with the third of four rises for The Weeknd being his “After Hours” set which is up a spot to No.26, followed by jumps back into the Top 30 for “folklore” by Taylor Swift (31 to No.27), “Look at Me: The Album” by XXXTentacion (33 to No.28) and “Happier Than Ever” by Billie Eilish (39 to No.30; No.15 vinyl).

TOP 40:

Taylor’s last Top 50 entry this week sees her “Reputation” dip two places to No.31, followed by declines for Queen’s ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ to No.32, Katy Perry’s “Teenage Dream” to No.33 and then a nine place drop to No.34 for the INXS “Very Best of”, which makes it the highest placed album by an Australian act this week, almost two weeks away from ‘Australia Day’.

Eminem’s third and final entry is his “Eminem Show”, which is up five places to No.35, while Adele’s “30” racks up its accumulated one-year within the Top 100 by moving back up to No.36 and Kendrick Lamar sees his “Damn.” set rebound twenty-three spots to No.38 thanks to it being the No.5 vinyl album this week, while the ABBA “Studio Albums” box set drops back down three places to No.39

TOP 50:

Spacey Jane sees an eleven place rise to No.41 with their latest album “Here Comes Everybody”, followed by a thirteen spot jump back up to No.42 for the Lewis Capaldi debut set after his performance on the Graham Norton Show screened here last week, plus he has the new No.1 single in England this week with his new single “Pointless”. Green Day’s GH’s is stable at No.45, while dropping are collections for Bon Jovi (35 to No.47) and Pitbull (42 to No.49), with The Weeknd’s fourth rise being for his “Dawn FM” set, rising back up fourteen places to No.48, while Bruno Mars has a seven place climb to No.50 for his “Doo-Wops and Hooligans” set.

No New Album Entries this week.

HP = Highest Position

LW = Last Week

WI10 – Weeks in Top 10

*ARIA Chart info is based on sales for the week from the 6th to the 12th of January 2023

Written, Compiled and Researched by Gavin Ryan.

Noise11.com

