Taylor Swift Performs 'I Did Something Wrong' For The First Time - Noise11.com

Taylor Swift performed an unexpected track ‘I Did Something Bad’ for the first time on the ‘Eras’ tour at Wembley Stadium.

Swift initially played a string of dates at the iconic venue in June but is now back there to complete the European run shows of her mammoth world tour and on Saturday (17.08.24) she performed ‘I Did Something Bad’ from her 2017 album ‘Reputation’ as her surprise song.

She told the crowd: “So I’m going to do a song I’ve never done on the tour that’s one of my favorite songs ever just because you’re that awesome and you deserve something of this calibre. It’s such a dream to perform for a crowd like this, especially when there’s 92,000 of you.”

Taylor Swift has been re-recording her studio albums under the subtitle of ‘Taylor’s Version’ ever since it emerged Scooter Braun had paid over $300 million for the rights to Taylor’s records.

The next album remake she has to release is ‘Reputation’ , and towards the end of 2023, Taylor announced that the new version of its predecessor ‘1989’ would be coming out while she was performing on stage in the US.

On Friday night, Taylor brought out her “best friend” Ed Sheeran during the acoustic section of her show.

Taylor was performing ‘Everything Has Changed’, which Ed co-wrote for the singer, when she re-started the song, and Ed Sheeran joined her and turned into a mashup with their duet ‘End Game’ and his song ‘Thinking Out Loud’.

Taylor remarked: “That was so fun, I had such a good time.”

Taylor Swift will play one more night at Wembley on August 20, and will resume the final leg of the tour in North America in October before wrapping up in early December.

music-news.com

Noise11.com

