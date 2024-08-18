 Taylor Swift Performs 'I Did Something Wrong' For The First Time - Noise11.com
Taylor Swift at the MCG Melbourne 16 February 2024 Photo Credit TAS Rights Management

Taylor Swift at the MCG Melbourne 16 February 2024 Photo Credit TAS Rights Management

Taylor Swift Performs ‘I Did Something Wrong’ For The First Time

by Music-News.com on August 19, 2024

in News

Taylor Swift performed an unexpected track ‘I Did Something Bad’ for the first time on the ‘Eras’ tour at Wembley Stadium.

Swift initially played a string of dates at the iconic venue in June but is now back there to complete the European run shows of her mammoth world tour and on Saturday (17.08.24) she performed ‘I Did Something Bad’ from her 2017 album ‘Reputation’ as her surprise song.

She told the crowd: “So I’m going to do a song I’ve never done on the tour that’s one of my favorite songs ever just because you’re that awesome and you deserve something of this calibre. It’s such a dream to perform for a crowd like this, especially when there’s 92,000 of you.”

Taylor Swift has been re-recording her studio albums under the subtitle of ‘Taylor’s Version’ ever since it emerged Scooter Braun had paid over $300 million for the rights to Taylor’s records.

The next album remake she has to release is ‘Reputation’ , and towards the end of 2023, Taylor announced that the new version of its predecessor ‘1989’ would be coming out while she was performing on stage in the US.

On Friday night, Taylor brought out her “best friend” Ed Sheeran during the acoustic section of her show.

Taylor was performing ‘Everything Has Changed’, which Ed co-wrote for the singer, when she re-started the song, and Ed Sheeran joined her and turned into a mashup with their duet ‘End Game’ and his song ‘Thinking Out Loud’.

Taylor remarked: “That was so fun, I had such a good time.”

Taylor Swift will play one more night at Wembley on August 20, and will resume the final leg of the tour in North America in October before wrapping up in early December.

music-news.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Tagged as: , , , ,

Related Posts

Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars
Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars Premiere ‘Die With A Smile’ Live In LA

Lady Gaga shocked fans by making a surprise appearance during Bruno Mars's concert at the grand opening of the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California on Thursday night.

1 day ago
Felix Riebl of The Cat Empire photo by Ros O'Gorman
The Cat Empire Postpone Three Melbourne Symphony Orchestra Shows Over MSO Gaza Knee-Jerk

The Cat Empire have postponed their three upcoming shows with the Melbourne Symphony Orchestra after the MSO cancelled pianist Jayson Gillham over comments he made about journalist killed in Gaza.

2 days ago
Ian Kenny of Birds of Tokyo photo by Winston Robinson
Live at the Chapel Is Back With Birds Of Tokyo

The revered music brand ‘Live At The Chapel’ is returning with a new series of live music events from the historic Chapel Off Chapel in Melbourne.

3 days ago
Katy Perry, photo by Ros O'Gorman, rod laver arena, Melbourne 2014
Katy Perry’s Label Responds To Claims Of Damage Caused By Lifetimes Video Shoot

Katy Perry's label has responded to the recent claims about her Lifetimes music video shoot. Earlier this week, it was reported that the pop star was being investigated over environmental damage caused during the filming of the music video for her latest single.

3 days ago
Beyonce photo by Ros OGorman
Beyonce Nominated For 12 People’s Choice Awards

Beyoncé has picked up 12 People's Choice Country Awards nominations for Cowboy Carter.

4 days ago
Lady Gaga, Photo Ros O'Gorman, Noise11, photo
Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars Tease Duet

Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars continue to tease fans about their upcoming duet.

4 days ago
Taylor Swift at the MCG Melbourne 16 February 2024 Photo Credit TAS Rights Management
Taylor Swift Terrorist Plan Averted

Austrian police have arrested two people suspected of planning a terror attack at a Taylor Swift concert.

August 8, 2024