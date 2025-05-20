Taylor Swift Previews 'Look What You Made Me Do (Taylor's Version) In A Handmaids Tale - Noise11.com

Taylor Swift’s ‘Look What You Made Me Do (Taylor’s Version)’ was previewed in Monday night’s (19.05.25) episode of ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’.

Speculation is rife that Swift is preparing to release ‘Reputation (Taylor’s Version)’, the re-record of her 2017 LP.

The track took aim at Taylor Swift’s enemies, including Kanye West, who she was embroiled in a high-profile feud with.

Prior to ‘Look What You Made Me Do (Taylor’s Version)’ soundtracking a revenge scene in the hit American dystopian series, Swifties, who are known for finding Easter Eggs in everything she does, believe they have decoded when Taylor could unveil the album.

Taylor’s official website has been organised into Apparel, Music, Accessories, and Sale — which spells out AMAs and the American Music Awards (AMAs) are in fact on May 26.

Taylor is nominated for six prizes at the upcoming ceremony, including Artist of the Year and Album of the Year for ‘The Tortured Poets Department’.

Taylor’s boyfriend, Travis Kelce, previously insisted he could “not confirm or deny” that he knew any details about the record.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight-end took numerous questions about Taylor at a Super Bowl press conference earlier this year, with the sports star revealing that she’s “quite the cook”.

He added: “I’m a breakfast guy, man. I would say her homemade Pop Tarts are unbelievable.”

Taylor kicked off her re-releases with ‘Fearless (Taylor’s Version)’ in April 2021. ‘Red (Taylor’s Version)’ followed in November 2021, ‘Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)’ in July 2023, and ‘1989 (Taylor’s Version)’ in October 2023.

All that remains now are 2006’s eponymous debut album and ‘Reputation’.

Many Swifties hypothesize ‘Reputation (Taylor’s Version)’ will come before ‘Taylor Swift (Taylor’s Version)’. Saving her self-titled album for last would be poetic and full-circle.

The Grammy winner hinted at either possibility during her final ‘Eras Tour’ performance on last December. One of the show’s surprise songs was ‘A Place In This World’ from her debut album. She also played a piano mash-up of ‘Long Live’ and ‘New Year’s Day’, which she previously had only played on her ‘Reputation Stadium Tour’.

