Taylor Swift Starts Rehearsals For Next Tour - Noise11.com

Taylor Swift is in rehearsals for ‘The Eras Tour’.

Swift told fans on her Instagram Story that she was “taking a break from tour rehearsal” to make them aware of a 12-hour flash sale of exclusive digital copies of her LP ‘Midnights’, Billboard reports.

Last month, it was alleged that the ‘Eras’ stadium tour – which is set to take place from March until August – is anticipated to make a whopping $591 million in ticket sales in the US alone.

According to the publication, the pop Grammy winner will become the female with the highest-grossing tour of all time with her 2023 jaunt.

Ahead of the tour, fans might be treated to the re-recorded version of ‘Speak Now’.

Taylor Swift initially released the chart-topping record in 2010, but has been remaking her earlier albums after a dispute with her old label Big Machine Records.

So far, she has released ‘Fearless (Taylor’s Version)’ and ‘Red (Taylor’s Version)’, and has been “quietly” re-recording her third and fourth studio albums around preparations for her forthcoming world tour.

A source told The Sun newspaper’s Bizarre column last week: “‘Speak Now’ looks set to be the next album in the ‘Taylor’s Version’ series.

Taylor has quietly been in the studio working on remaking both ‘Speak Now’ and ‘1989’. All details are still being ironed out but ‘Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)’ should be out within the next couple of months, before she kicks off her ‘Eras’ world tour.”

The insider went on to add that Swift is “super focused” on her work and is dedicated to her fans, noting that she did not take a break to enjoy the success of her 10th studio album, ‘Midnights’, which was released to commercial and critical acclaim in October 2022.

The source added: “Many other artists would have paused to enjoy the success she has seen with ‘Midnights’ but Taylor is super focused and works around the clock for her fans.”

