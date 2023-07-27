Ted Mulry Gang Release ‘La La’, First New Music Since 1990 - Noise11.com

Ted Mulry Gang, with original members, Les Hall, Herm Kovac and Gary Dixon with Ted’s brother Steve Mulry on vocals and former Sherbet bassist Tony Mitchell, have their first new song since 1990 titled ‘La La’.

‘La La’ was written by Les Hall. Les says the story behind the song has quite a dark background. “While watching a TV series about the drug cartels in Colombia and Mexico, I noticed that there were always young girls draped over the lounges in the background.

“In one particular episode, we learn of a mother and very young daughter who are part of the ‘furniture’.

“As a parent, I realised that the mother would do whatever it takes to help her child get out of that situation.

“With the mother’s demise and the young girl forced into prostitution, she resorts to closing her eyes, and in her head sings her ‘melody of sorrow’ to block out the horror of her reality.

“My granddaughters sing along with the La La’s ear worm blissfully unaware of layers that lie beneath.”

‘La La’ is also a preview to the first new Ted Mulry Gang album ‘It Is What It Is … Rock On’, coming later in the year.

Ted Mulry Gang had their first number 1 hit with ‘Jump In My Car’ in 1975. David Hasselhoff covered it in 2006 and took it to number 3 in the UK.

Ted Mulry Gang had more hits with ‘Darktown Strutters Ball’ (no 3, 1976), ‘Crazy’ (no 11, 1976), ‘Jamaica Rum’ (no 10, 1976), ‘My Little Girl’ (no 8, 1977), ‘Naturally/Sha La La Lee’ (no 37, 1977), ‘Lazy Eyes’ (no 33, 1978) and ‘Heart of Stone’ (no 37, 1978).

Ted Mulry passed away 1 September 2001 at age 53 from a brain tumour. His brother Steve has fronted the band for the past two decades.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Skype

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

