Terry Hall of The Specials and Fun Boy 3 Dead at 63 - Noise11.com

Terry Hall, the British singer with The Specials and Fun Boy 3, has died at age 63.

Terry’s collaborations include working with Gorillaz, Banararama, Sinead O’Connor, Dave Stewart, Lily Allen and Shakespears Sister.

In a statement, The Specials said, It is with great sadness that we announce the passing, following a brief illness, of Terry, our beautiful friend, brother and one of the most brilliant singers, songwriters and lyricists this country has ever produced.

Terry was a wonderful husband and father and one of the kindest, funniest, and most genuine of souls. His music and his performances encapsulated the very essence of life… the joy, the pain, the humour, the fight for justice, but mostly the love.

He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him and leaves behind the gift of his remarkable music and profound humanity. Terry often left the stage at the end of The Specials’ life-affirming shows with three words…“Love Love Love”

We would ask that everyone respect the family’s privacy at this very sad time.

The Specials had a Top 10 UK hit with their first single ‘Gangsters’ in 1981. ‘A Message To You Rudy’ was the same year. Their first five singles were Top 10 hits in England.

Hall left the band after the 1981 hit ‘Ghost Town’.

He rejoined for the recent album “Encore’ in 2019.

In 1981 Terry Hall formed Fun Boy Three and had a hit with ‘The Lunatics )Have Taken over The Asylum).’

Two consecutive hits with Bananarama followed. ‘It Ain’t What You Do It’s the Way You Do It’ and ‘Really Saying Something’.

Hall is survived by his wife, director Lindy Heymann, a British director and assistant director, known for Showboy (2002), The Laughing King (2016) and Kicks (2009). As a video director she has created music videos for David Gray, Suede, Matt Bianco, Faithless, Leftfield, The Charlatans, Take That, Duffy and her husband Terry. They had one son. Terry also has two older sons with his ex-wife, Jeanette Hall.

