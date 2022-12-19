 Terry Hall of The Specials and Fun Boy 3 Dead at 63 - Noise11.com
Terry Hall photo from The Specials memorial on Facebook

Terry Hall photo from The Specials memorial on Facebook

Terry Hall of The Specials and Fun Boy 3 Dead at 63

by Paul Cashmere on December 20, 2022

in News

Terry Hall, the British singer with The Specials and Fun Boy 3, has died at age 63.

Terry’s collaborations include working with Gorillaz, Banararama, Sinead O’Connor, Dave Stewart, Lily Allen and Shakespears Sister.

In a statement, The Specials said, It is with great sadness that we announce the passing, following a brief illness, of Terry, our beautiful friend, brother and one of the most brilliant singers, songwriters and lyricists this country has ever produced.

Terry was a wonderful husband and father and one of the kindest, funniest, and most genuine of souls. His music and his performances encapsulated the very essence of life… the joy, the pain, the humour, the fight for justice, but mostly the love.

He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him and leaves behind the gift of his remarkable music and profound humanity. Terry often left the stage at the end of The Specials’ life-affirming shows with three words…“Love Love Love”

We would ask that everyone respect the family’s privacy at this very sad time.

The Specials had a Top 10 UK hit with their first single ‘Gangsters’ in 1981. ‘A Message To You Rudy’ was the same year. Their first five singles were Top 10 hits in England.

Hall left the band after the 1981 hit ‘Ghost Town’.

He rejoined for the recent album “Encore’ in 2019.

In 1981 Terry Hall formed Fun Boy Three and had a hit with ‘The Lunatics )Have Taken over The Asylum).’

Two consecutive hits with Bananarama followed. ‘It Ain’t What You Do It’s the Way You Do It’ and ‘Really Saying Something’.

Hall is survived by his wife, director Lindy Heymann, a British director and assistant director, known for Showboy (2002), The Laughing King (2016) and Kicks (2009). As a video director she has created music videos for David Gray, Suede, Matt Bianco, Faithless, Leftfield, The Charlatans, Take That, Duffy and her husband Terry. They had one son. Terry also has two older sons with his ex-wife, Jeanette Hall.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

The Specials - Photo By Ros O'Gorman The Specials - Photo By Ros O'Gorman The Specials - Photo By Ros O'Gorman The Specials - Photo By Ros O'Gorman The Specials - Photo By Ros O'Gorman The Specials - Photo By Ros O'Gorman Bad Manners photo by Ros OGorman-005 Bad Manners photo by Ros OGorman-011

Tagged as: , , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Billy Joel at the MCG 10 December 2022 photo by Bron Robinson 2
Billy Joel Told To Rest After Contracting Viral Infection

Billy Joel has postponed his final Madison Square Garden concert of the year, after being placed on "vocal rest due to a viral infection".

12 hours ago
Rose Tattoo play Palms Crown Casino on Friday 27 October 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Ronnie Simmons Replaces Bob Spencer In Rose Tattoo

Rose Tattoo has a new guitarist. Ronnie Simmons has replaced Bob Spencer in the band.

19 hours ago
Cliff Richard, Hamer Hall, Photo Ros O'Gorman, Noise11
Sir Cliff Richard Receives Lifetime Achievement Award

In giving its Popular Music Lifetime Achievement Award to Sir Cliff Richard, the Musicians’ Company honours not only one of the country’s most gifted musicians but someone who has been a major force for the music industry in the UK for over 60 years.

1 day ago
Mick Jagger, The Rolling Stones image by Ros O'Gorman, Noise11, photo
Chris and Mick Jagger Go To The Pub

Punters at The Half Moon pub in Putney, South London had some drinking buddies on the weekend. Sir Mick Jagger and his younger brother Chris popped down to the pub for a pint.

2 days ago
Rick Anderson of The Tubes memorial photo from The Tubes Facebook page
Rick Anderson of The Tubes Dies Aged 75

Rick Anderson, a founding member and bass player for The Tubes, has died at age 75.

2 days ago
Rod Stewart photo by Ros O'Gorman
Rod Stewart Reveals Penny Is His First Wife To Reach Menopause

Rod Stewart has had one of those “did I say it out loud” moments old guys often get by revealing his wife Penny is his first wife to reach menopause.

2 days ago
Shirley Eikhard memorial photo from her website
Songwriter Shirley Eikhard Who Wrote ‘Something To Talk About’ Dies At 67

Canadian songwriter Shirley Eikhard, who wrote Bonnie Raitt’s ‘Something To Talk About’ has died from cancer at age 67.

2 days ago