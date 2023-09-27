 The 1975 Place Touring In Hiatus - Noise11.com
The 1975 Place Touring In Hiatus

by Music-News.com on September 28, 2023

in News

The 1975 are set to embark on an “indefinite hiatus” from live shows after completing their current jaunt.

Frontman Matty Healy made the announcement while playing the Golden 1 Center, in Sacramento, California, on Tuesday night (26.09.23) as part of their mammoth ‘Still… At Their Very Best’ tour.

He told the crowd before performing ‘Sex’: “It’s wonderful you’re all here.

“After this tour, we will be going on an indefinite hiatus with shows, so it’s wonderful to have you guys with us tonight. Thank you so much.”

The tour is set to continue into next year with the UK and European leg, which kicks off at Glasgow’s OVO Hydro on February 9, and wraps at Cologne’s Palladium on March 22.

Matty’s mum Denise Welch recently admitted her son is “absolutely exhausted” and “ready for a break”.

Denise told Britain’s OK! magazine: “Matty is absolutely shattered. He’s on a world tour and as much as it’s hard to go, ‘Oh please feel sorry for my boy’, people don’t realise that it’s gruelling to be the lead singer, the creator, the writer, the producer of a massive show on the scale that Matthew does.

“Then he gets on stage and gets in a plane and flies seven hours then flies 24 hours.

“It’s a wonderful life, but he’s absolutely exhausted and ready for a break.”

Welch – who also has actor son Louis with ex-husband Tim Healy – is proud of how Matty has overcome his addictions, having spent time in rehab in 2017.

She said: “Matty has had his demons and we’ve navigated them as a family and he’s come out the other side.

“We all support each other and I couldn’t be prouder of how he’s come through, with the help of his family and friends.”

music-news.com

