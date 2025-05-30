 The Beatles In Mono Returns For First Time In A Decade - Noise11.com
The Beatles in Mono

The Beatles In Mono Returns For First Time In A Decade

by Noise11.com on May 30, 2025

in News

The Beatles In Mono, the 14LP set of albums, is being reissued for the first time in a decade, no doubt to dilute the second hand trade of the release than has been selling for thousands of dollars.

The box features the UK releases from ‘Please Please Me’ to ‘The Beatles’ (The White Album). The final three albums ‘Yllow Submarine’ (soundtrack), ‘Abbey Road’ and ‘Let It Be’ were only released in Stereo at the time.

Here is The official information from The Beatles:

Mastered in 2014 from the analogue master tapes, the albums come with faithfully replicated artwork and a lavish, limited 14-LP box, which also includes a 108-page hardbound book. This limited edition box set is available for the first time since its original release in 2014.

The Beatles in Mono
The Beatles in Mono: this is how most listeners first heard the group in the 1960s, when mono was the predominant audio format. Up until 1968, each Beatles album was given a unique mono and stereo mix, but the group always regarded the mono as primary.

In an audiophile-minded undertaking, The Beatles’ acclaimed mono albums were mastered in 2014 for vinyl from quarter-inch master tapes at Abbey Road Studios by GRAMMY®-winning engineer Sean Magee and GRAMMY®-winning mastering supervisor Steve Berkowitz.

Working in the same room at Abbey Road where most of The Beatles’ albums were initially cut, the pair first dedicated weeks to concentrated listening, fastidiously comparing the master tapes with first pressings of the mono records made in the 1960s.

Using a rigorously tested Studer A80 machine to play back the precious tapes, the new vinyl was cut on a 1980s-era VMS80 lathe. Manufactured for the world at Optimal Media in Germany, The Beatles’ albums are presented in their original glory, both sonically and in their packaging.
The boxed collection’s exclusive 12-inch by 12-inch hardbound book features new essays and a detailed history of the mastering process by award-winning radio producer and author Kevin Howlett. The book is illustrated with many rare studio photos of The Beatles, fascinating archive documents, and articles and advertisements sourced from 1960s publications.

