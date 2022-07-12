The ‘Bitch’ Is Back In Brussels For The Rolling Stones - Noise11.com

The Rolling Stones ‘Sticky Fingers’ classic ‘Bitch’ made its first appearance since 2019 at a Stones gig in Brussels.

‘Bitch’ was last played twice in 2019 on the Stones No Filter tour of the USA. It was also played twice in 2018 in Warsaw, Poland and Twickenham, UK.

It was played once each in 2017 and 2016 in Dusseldorf, Germany and São Paulo, Brazil.

‘Bitch’ was more frequent in 2014 and 2015. Brisbane, Sydney and Perth had a Bitch session on the 14 on Fire tour, as did shows in Japan and France. It was also played 13 times on the Zip Code North American tour of 2015.

With The Rolling Stones bowing to the pressure of the extremist Wokes, the removal of ‘Brown Sugar’ from the setlist had left the classic ‘Sticky Fingers’ album totally misrepresented in a Stones playlist.

It is ironic that The Stones are no longer playing ‘Brown Sugar’, a song Mick Jagger wrote in Australia while filming Ned Kelly, because the Woke brigade says it glorifies ‘slavery, rape, torture and pedophilia’.

However ‘Bitch’ with the lyrics “Yeah, you got to mix it, child, you got to fix

It must be love, it’s a bitch”, ‘Midnight Rambler’ with the words “I’m called the hit-and-run raper in anger

The knife-sharpened tippie-toe

Or just the shoot ’em dead, brainbell jangler

You know, the one you never seen before” and ‘Gimme Shelter’ with “Rape, murder!

It’s just a shot away” seem to have slipped past the censor.

The Rolling Stones setlist 11 July 2022 Brussels, Belgium

Street Fighting Man (from Beggars Banquet, 1968)

19th Nervous Breakdown (single, 1966)

Tumbling Dice (from Exile On Main Street, 1972)

Bitch (from Sticky Fingers, 1971)

Out of Time (from Aftermath UK, 1966)

Beast of Burden (from Some Girls, 1978)

You Can’t Always Get What You Want (from Let It Bleed, 1969)

Living in a Ghost Town (single 2020)

Can’t You Hear me Knocking (from Sticky Fingers, 1971)

Honky Tonk Women (single, 1969)

Slipping Away (from Steel Wheels, 1989)

Connection (from Between The Buttons, 1967)

Miss You (from Some Girls, 1978)

Midnight Rambler (from Let It Bleed, 1969)

Paint It Black (from Aftermath US, 1966)

Start Me Up (from Tattoo You, 1981)

Sympathy for the Devil (from Beggars Banquet, 1968)

Jumpin’ Jack Flash (single, 1968)

Encore:

Sympathy for the Devil (from Beggars Banquet, 1968)

(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction (from Out of Our Heads, 1965)

The next Rolling Stones show is Friday 15 June in Vienna.

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

More

Skype

Pinterest



Telegram

Pocket



Tumblr

