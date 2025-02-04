 The Black Keys US Tour Is Back On - Noise11.com
The Black Keys photo by Ros O'Gorman

The Black Keys photo by Ros O'Gorman

The Black Keys US Tour Is Back On

by Paul Cashmere on February 4, 2025

in News

The Black Keys have announced new United States shows months after cancelling their entire 2024 North American tour.

The Black Keys were originally meant to hit the road with the US and Canada leg of the ‘International Players’ tour in September, but the dates were cancelled months before.

Now, the band has confirmed they will be back in May and June 2025 for the ‘No Rain, No Flowers’ tour.

The run kicks off in Durant, OK at the Choctaw Casino and Resort Durant’s Grand Theater, before shows in places like Los Angeles, Austin, and Raleigh, North Carolina, before the run ends on June 14 in Asbury Park, New Jersey.

In May last year, the group joked the musicians were “alive and well” despite the cancelled shows.

A statement from The Black Keys explained: “The band wants to assure everyone that Dan and Patrick are alive and well.

“Following the recent run of shows in the UK and Europe, including stops at iconic venues like Brixton Academy and the Zenith in Paris, we have decided to make some changes to the North American leg of the ‘International Players’ Tour hat will enable us to offer a similarly exciting, intimate experience for both fans and the band, and will be announcing a revised set of dates shortly.”

They went on to reveal fans who had purchased tickets to the previous dates will get priority when the new shows are announced.

The statement – posted on X – added: “Everyone who had purchased tickets and/or VIP to the initial tour dates will be fully refunded – and when the new plans are announced, will be the first to be able to buy tickets.”

The message concluded: “Thank you for your understanding and apologies for the surprise change … We’re pretty sure everyone is going to be excited when you see what we have in mind though, and look forward to seeing everyone soon.”

music-news.com

Noise11.com

