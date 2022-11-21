The Black Sorrows Have A New Live Album ‘Live From The Shangri-La’ - Noise11.com

The Black Sorrows have a new live album ‘Live from the Shangri-La’ with a brand new song ‘Don’t Look Down’.

The tracklisting is:

Livin Like Kings

Saint Georges Road

Kiss The Motherlode

Never Let Me Go

Don’t Look Down

Chiquta

Daughters of Glory

Tears For The Bride

Revolutionary Blues

Chained To The Wheel

The Black Sorrows band features Joe Camilleri, Claude Carranza, Tony Floyd, Mark Gray and James Black.

The Black Sorrows ‘Live At The Shangri-La’ is a limited edition release only available from Bandcamp or Songland Records.

The next Black Sorrows show is Friday night (25 November 2022) in Yarraville.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Skype

Pinterest



Telegram

Pocket



Tumblr

