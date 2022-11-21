The Black Sorrows Have A New Live Album ‘Live From The Shangri-La’ - Noise11.com

The Black Sorrows have a new live album ‘Live from the Shangri-La’ with a brand new song ‘Don’t Look Down’.
The tracklisting is:
Livin Like Kings
Saint Georges Road
Kiss The Motherlode
Never Let Me Go
Don’t Look Down
Chiquta
Daughters of Glory
Tears For The Bride
Revolutionary Blues
Chained To The Wheel
The Black Sorrows band features Joe Camilleri, Claude Carranza, Tony Floyd, Mark Gray and James Black.
The Black Sorrows ‘Live At The Shangri-La’ is a limited edition release only available from Bandcamp or Songland Records.
The next Black Sorrows show is Friday night (25 November 2022) in Yarraville.
