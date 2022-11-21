 The Black Sorrows Have A New Live Album ‘Live From The Shangri-La’ - Noise11.com

The Black Sorrows Have A New Live Album ‘Live From The Shangri-La’

by Paul Cashmere on November 21, 2022

in News

The Black Sorrows have a new live album ‘Live from the Shangri-La’ with a brand new song ‘Don’t Look Down’.

The tracklisting is:

Livin Like Kings
Saint Georges Road
Kiss The Motherlode
Never Let Me Go
Don’t Look Down

Chiquta
Daughters of Glory
Tears For The Bride
Revolutionary Blues
Chained To The Wheel

The Black Sorrows band features Joe Camilleri, Claude Carranza, Tony Floyd, Mark Gray and James Black.

The Black Sorrows ‘Live At The Shangri-La’ is a limited edition release only available from Bandcamp or Songland Records.

The next Black Sorrows show is Friday night (25 November 2022) in Yarraville.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 NGAIIRE. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11

Tagged as: , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Tom Petty An American Treasure
Tom Petty Estate Files Cease and Desist Against Election Denier Kari Lake

Arizona wannabe governor Kari Lake has been slapped with a Cease and Desist Order by the family of Tom Petty after illegally using his song ‘I Won’t Back Down’ in one of her propaganda campaigns.

11 hours ago
Bob Dylan ‘Fragments’ Box Set Full Details Revealed

Bob Dylan's next archives set is 'Fragments - The Time Out of Mind Sessions (196-1997: The Bootleg Series Vol 17'.

3 days ago
Ian Anderson of Jethro Tull photo by Ros O'Gorman
Jethro Tull Complete 23rd album

Jethro Tull have revealed the 23rd album will be released in 2023, not long after no 22 ‘The Zealot Gene’ was released in 2021.

4 days ago
Ozzy Osbourne and Black Sabbath photo by Ros OGorman
Ozzy Osbourne Humbled By Three Grammy Nominations

Ozzy Osbourne is "overwhelmed" to be nominated for four Grammys.

4 days ago
Angus Young AC/DC Etihad Stadium, Rock Or Bust World Tour. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Sydney Church Where AC/DC Filmed ‘Let There Be Rock’ Video Sells for $6m

The Kirk, the former Sydney church where AC/DC filmed their ‘Let There Be Rock’ video, has sold for $6 million.

4 days ago
Mick-Jones-Foreigner-photo-Ros-OGorman
Mick Jones To Retire Foreigner

47 years after founding Foreigner, original member Mick Jones will retire the band after one last world tour.

5 days ago
Bruce Springsteen photo by Ros O'Gorman
Bruce Springsteen’s Incredible Story About Eggs With A Fan In St Louis

Bruce Springsteen appeared on the Graham Norton Show this week where he told an incredible story about meeting a fan in a movie theatre, watching the moving him the kid and his girlfriend and then going back to their house to have eggs with his mother.

6 days ago