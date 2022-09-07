 The Brian Johnson Autobiography Will Finally Arrive In October - Noise11.com
The Brian Johnson Autobiography Will Finally Arrive In October

by Paul Cashmere on September 8, 2022

Brian Johnson will release his autobiography in October.

Brian’s – which is titled ‘The Lives of Brian’ and was first announced in April 2021 – is said to be a “riotous, lovable memoir packed with outrageous stories” from Brian’s life.

In a statement, he said: “I’ve had some long nights and some great nights, bad days and a lot of good ones.

“Now I’ve gone and written a bloody book about it… ‘The Lives of Brian’ is coming this October.”

The autobiography will be published by Penguin Books with an initial UK release on October 13, followed by the US on October 25.

It will start with his life growing up in Dunston, Tyne and Wear with the town emerging “from the shadow of the Second World War” before he saw Little Richard performing on the BBC, which inspired the choir boy and sea scout to be a singer.

The synopsis continues: “For over a decade he tried to make his mark with a succession of bands. He appeared frequently on TV and toured Europe and Australia with Geordie, yet real success slipped out of reach.

“Brian had a family to support and a mortgage to pay, so was forced to take a succession of jobs eventually leading to him running his own business. But if fate had a plan for Brian… fate didn’t stand a chance.

“Out of the blue, he was invited to London for an audition for one of the world’s best up-and-coming acts.

“AC/DC were a band in crisis following the tragic death of their lead singer, Bon Scott, but with Brian on board they would record their masterpiece: Back in Black.”

After a glittering run, he was forced to quit in 2016 after being diagnosed with hearing loss, but he returned four years later on the album ‘Power Up’.

