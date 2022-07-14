 The Butterfly Effect Have A New Song Ahead of Album IV - Noise11.com
The Butterfly Effect credit Kane Hibberd

The Butterfly Effect Have A New Song Ahead of Album IV

by Paul Cashmere on July 15, 2022

in News

Australia’s The Butterfly Effect have a new song ‘Visiting Hours’ as a preview to their upcoming album.

‘IV’, due 2 September, will be the first album for The Butterfly Effect since 2008.

After ‘Visiting Hours, Clint Boge says, “It feels amazing as always to be releasing new music and I really think this song is one of our best. To me it is about our eternal search for meaning and worth. It’s about the human condition and an existential crisis that faces us all, but at the same time as asking questions it has an undertone of hope and I hope that resonates with everyone that listens to it.”

Glenn Esmond adds, “This is probably my favourite of the new songs. I’ve loved this tune ever since we first demoed it back in 2009. I’m so excited that everyone’s going to finally get a chance to hear it. All of us in the band have acutely felt the passing of time, and I think Clint’s words reflect this. Our time here, as people and as artists, is very fleeting. Life is delicately impermanent and we’re never guaranteed a second chance.”

The last album for The Butterfly Effect ‘Final Conversation of Kings’ reached no 3 in Australia. ‘Imago’, the second album in 2006, peaked at no 2.

THE BUTTERFLY EFFECT – IV – Tracklisting
IV
Dark Light
So Tired
The Other Side
Wave of Tides
Unbroken
Nil By Mouth
Great Heights
Start Again
Visiting Hours

THE BUTTERFLY EFFECT – IV 2022 TOUR:
with guests Thornhill & Caligula’s Horse
Tickets available from: www.thebutterflyeffectband.com.au

Fri 30 Sept | Tanks Arts Centre, Cairns, Qld | 18+
Sat 1 Oct | Mansfield Hotel, Townsville, Qld | 18+
Sun 2 Oct | Harrup Park, Mackay, Qld | 18+
Thur 6 Oct | Blank Space, Toowoomba, Qld | 18+
Fri 7 Oct | Eatons Hill Hotel, Brisbane, Qld | 18+
Sat 8 Oct | Unsw Roundhouse, Sydney, NSW | 18+
Sun 9 Oct | Hobart Uni Bar, Hobart, Tas | 18+
Thur 13 Oct | Northcote Theatre, Melbourne, Vic | 18+ *New Show*
Fri 14 Oct | Northcote Theatre, Melbourne, Vic | 18+ *Sold Out*
Sun 15 Oct | Hindley St Music Hall, Adelaide, SA | 18+
Sun 16 Oct | Metropolis, Fremantle, WA | 18+

