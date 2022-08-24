The Butterfly Effect To Follow-up New Album With More New Music - Noise11.com

The Butterfly Effect will release ‘IV’, their first album in 14 years on 2 September, but fans won’t have to wait long for even more new music after that.

Lead singer Clint Boge left The Butterfly Effect in 2012 and came back to the band in 2017 for live performances. The upcoming ‘IV’ album will be the first album for The Butterfly Effect since 2008’s ‘Final Conversation of Kings’.

Clint Boge tells Noise11.com that there is even more new music on the way. “We’ve got five songs in the bank already behind this album,” he says. “There is new music happening behind the scenes that we have demoed up. There is new music behind this one. We have already talked if we are going to do an EP or album. There will be new music and you will not have to wait 14 or 15 years to get a new release from The Butterfly Effect”.

The Butterfly Effect found the pandemic lockdowns a creative period for the band. “It wasn’t a great time to be around with Covid,” Clint says. “I know a lot of bands that went to ground. Pretty much, we wrote more songs than we needed to be releasing at this time. I’m really stoked to be releasing this album but also this album on 2 September but also to have new music behind it. We aren’t going anywhere. We are staying”.

THE BUTTERFLY EFFECT – IV 2022 TOUR:

with guests Thornhill & Caligula’s Horse

Tickets available from: www.thebutterflyeffectband.com.au

FRI 30 SEPT | TANKS ARTS CENTRE, CAIRNS, QLD | 18+

SAT 1 OCT | MANSFIELD HOTEL, TOWNSVILLE, QLD | 18+

SUN 2 OCT | HARRUP PARK, MACKAY, QLD | 18+

THUR 6 OCT | BLANK SPACE, TOOWOOMBA, QLD | 18+

FRI 7 OCT | EATONS HILL HOTEL, BRISBANE, QLD | 18+

SAT 8 OCT | UNSW ROUNDHOUSE, SYDNEY, NSW | 18+

SUN 9 OCT | HOBART UNI BAR, HOBART, TAS | 18+

THUR 13 OCT | NORTHCOTE THEATRE, MELBOURNE, VIC | 18+ *NEW SHOW*

FRI 14 OCT | NORTHCOTE THEATRE, MELBOURNE, VIC | 18+ *SOLD OUT*

SUN 15 OCT | HINDLEY ST MUSIC HALL, ADELAIDE, SA | 18+

SUN 16 OCT | METROPOLIS, FREMANTLE, WA | 18+

