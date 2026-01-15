The Casualties Return With First New Single In Eight Years “People Over Power” - Noise11.com

After eight years away from the recording studio, New York street punks The Casualties have returned with a defiant roar. Their new single, “People Over Power,” marks the band’s first release via Hellcat Records and signals a renewed commitment to the fiery spirit that has defined their three-decade career.

Opening with a furious charge, “People Over Power” is more than a song; it is a call to action. Vocalist David Rodriguez, who joined the band in 2017 following the retirement of original frontman Jorge Herrera, says the track reflects the urgency of the times. “We’re getting stomped by the world, by the government, by the bad news,” he explains. “We want systemic change, total transformation, degradation to the state. ‘People Over Power’: It’s as simple as it sounds.”

Drummer Marc “Meggers” Eggers adds, “It’s a protest song through and through. We want the vibe to be: you listen, get angry, get your crew together, and get out on the streets.” The song immediately re-establishes The Casualties as the voice of the disenfranchised, carrying forward a legacy of music rooted in defiance, rebellion, and the unwavering energy of punk.

Formed in 1990, The Casualties emerged from New York City with a mission to revive the aggressive street punk of The Exploited, Charged GBH and The Sex Pistols. The original lineup included Jorge Herrera on vocals, Hank Fischer on guitar, Colin Wolf on vocals, Mark Yoshitomi on bass, and Yureesh Hooker on drums. Across the 1990s, the band endured multiple lineup changes, but steadily built a reputation through a string of EPs, including 40 Oz. Casualty in 1992 and A Fuckin’ Way of Life in 1995, before releasing their first full-length album, For the Punx, in 1997.

By the late 1990s, the band had established itself internationally, performing at London’s Holidays in the Sun Festival and touring across the United States and Europe. Their second album, Underground Army, dropped in 1998, followed by a series of studio releases that reinforced their status as stalwarts of the global punk scene, including Stay Out of Order (2000), Die Hards (2001), On the Front Line (2004) and We Are All We Have (2009).

The 2010s saw The Casualties continuing to challenge audiences with politically charged music and relentless touring. Their 2012 album, Resistance, coincided with a tour playing their debut album For the Punx in its entirety, a first since its original release. Chaos Sound, released in 2016, was the final album to feature Herrera, and David Rodriguez officially took over as lead vocalist, marking a new chapter in the band’s evolution.

The lineup now includes David Rodriguez on vocals, Jake Kolatis on guitar, Marc “Meggers” Eggers on drums, and Doug Wellmon on bass, the latter joining in 2022 following the departure of Rick Lopez. The Casualties’ signing with Hellcat Records at the end of 2025, along with the release of “People Over Power,” signals both a return to form and the promise of a new album in 2026.

“People Over Power” demonstrates that The Casualties remain unapologetically angry and politically engaged, wielding punk as a weapon for those who feel unheard. Over three decades, the band has produced eleven studio albums, three live records, and multiple EPs, earning a reputation for incendiary live shows and uncompromising dedication to the punk ethos. With this latest single, The Casualties reaffirm their place as one of the most enduring and defiant voices in punk rock.

