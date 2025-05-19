The Cat Empire Reveal August September Tour Dates - Noise11.com

The Cat Empire have a stack of shows coming up for August and September with special guests Little Quirks.

The Cat Empire recently released a new album ‘Bird In Paradise’. We didn’t set out to make this record — it found us,” says frontman Felix Riebl. “It’s a celebration of spontaneity, togetherness, and letting music lead the way.”

THE CAT EMPIRE AUSTRALIAN TOUR 2025

WITH SPECIAL GUESTS LITTLE QUIRKS

Sat 9 August 2025 | Freo Social, Fremantle (18+)

Sun 10 August 2025 | Freo Social, Fremantle (All Ages Matinee)

Fri 15 August 2025 | Enmore Theatre, Sydney (All Ages)

Sat 16 August 2025 | Bar On The Hill, Newcastle (18+)

Sat 23 August 2025 | Mundi Mundi Bash, Broken Hill NSW (All Ages)

Thu 28 August 2025 | Miami Marketta, Gold Coast (12+)

Fri 29 August 2025 | The Tivoli, Brisbane (All Ages)

Sun 31 August 2025 | Munro Martin Parklands, Cairns (All Ages)

Thu 4 September 2025 | Odeon Theatre, Tasmania (All Ages)

Fri 5 September 2025 | Civic Hall, Ballarat (18+)

Sat 6 September 2025 | Northcote Theatre, Melbourne (18+)

Sun 7 September 2025 | Northcote Theatre, Melbourne (All Ages)

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow us at https://bsky.app/profile/noise11.bsky.social

Noise11 on Instagram

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook