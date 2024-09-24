 The Cure To Premiere First Song In 16 Years This Friday - Noise11.com
The Cure vocalist and guitarist Robert Smith performs at Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne on 12 August 2007.

Robert Smith, The Cure. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

The Cure To Premiere First Song In 16 Years This Friday

by Paul Cashmere on September 24, 2024

in News

The Cure will release their first song in 16 years on Friday. It is titled ‘Alone’.

‘Alone’ is the first taste of ‘Songs In A Lost World’, the first album for The Cure since ‘4:13 Dream’ in 2008.

The last single release for The Cure was ‘The Perfect Boy’ from ‘4:13 Dream’. It reached no 78 in the UK and no 91 in Australia.

In 1987 The Cure released ‘Perfect Girl’ from the ‘Kiss Me, Kiss Me, Kiss Me’ album but the two songs are unrelated.

‘Songs In A Lost World’ will be released on 1 November 2024.

