The Darkness, Saturday 7th March 2026, Forum Theatre - Noise11.com

The Darkness return to Australia after just two years for their ninth Aussie visit.

By Anna-Maria Megalogenis

On a brisk autumnal Saturday evening during Labor Day weekend, fans eagerly gather to see renowned UK glam metal rockers The Darkness showcase their latest album, Dreams on Toast. The atmosphere inside the Forum is electric, filled with anticipation. The crowd’s energy matches the band’s lively performance, resulting in an unforgettable night of rock music, playful antics, and celebration.

Lead singer, Justin Hawkins takes to the stage in a more subdued outfit compared to his iconic low-cut jumpsuits from earlier years. Despite growing old disgracefully like the rest of us, he still exudes confidence, and as the night progresses, his shirt opens to reveal his fit physique, so perhaps the jumpsuits are on standby. Justin alternates lead and rhythm guitar with his brother Dan Hawkins, is flanked by Frankie Poullain on bass and backing vocals with Rufus Tiger Taylor on drums and backing vocals and touring musician Ian “Soft Lad” Norfolk on rhythm guitar, acoustic guitar, mandolin and keys. The backdrop displays the words “The Darkness” in red cursive script, which become visible when illuminated by red lights.

After a gargantuan lead break, The Darkness launch straight into their new single, “Rock and Roll Party Cowboy” off their latest studio album, Dreams on Toast, and captivate the audience from the get-go. Despite their tongue in cheek lyrics, the band are accomplished musicians. Their debut album Permission to Land, earned them an Ivor Novella award for songwriters of the year in 2004. “Growing on Me,” off their acclaimed debut album, follows the opener in quick succession and the crowd are singing every word. Many punters are head banging in unison to the refrains of heavy newbie “Motorheart.” Taylor is hitting his skins with wild abandon and the volume goes up to 11.

“Walking Through Fire,” off their latest release, is preceded by a rendition of John Farnham’s “You’re The Voice,” and Hawkins attempts a version of INXS’ “Don’t Change” but doesn’t know the words, then Rufus Tiger Taylor (son of Queen’s Roger Taylor) takes over vocal duties for “My Only” about his beloved dog.

At various parts of the evening, we are encouraged by the Hawkins brothers to put our hands in the air, and at one point. “I want you to copy me,” instructs Hawkins. “Just imagine I am a pastor and you have to repeat what I say. Reluctantly- like- at- Sunday school”. Hawkins is a natural showman and the audience obey his command.

Radiohead’s “Creep” (which they no longer play live) is performed with finesse by Hawkins showcasing his 5-octave range. His falsetto vocals are as fresh, strong and melodic as they were in his heyday and his fretwork is gobsmacking, at one point playing his guitar behind his head to loud cheers from the throng.

Young and old fans are singing and dancing along to every word of old chestnut “Friday Night,” and Hawkins ever the showman is encouraging the sing along en masse. The song that drew the loudest screams is crowd favourite “I Believe in a Thing Called Love” performed with gusto and featuring Hawkins extraordinary vocals.

The encore “I Hate Myself” off latest release “Dreams on Toast”, sees Hawkins have a small costume change. His T-shirt says “Fuck off, I’m dancing,” and he does just that, much to the amusement of the crowd.

The Darkness captivated the audience with energetic sing-alongs, impressive riffs, witty repartee, lyrics filled with double entendres, entertaining stage antics, and humour. Cementing their spot as one of the best live acts around.

The Darkness, Setlist Melbourne 2026

1. Rock and Roll Party Cowboy

2. Growing on Me

3. Get Your Hands off my Woman

4. Mortal Dread

5. Motorheart

6. Walking Through Fire (preceded by John Farnhams “You’re the Voice”

7. Barbarian

8. Love is Only a Feeling

9. Givin Up

10. My Only

11. Heart Explodes

12. Creep (Radiohead cover)

13. The Longest Kiss

14. Friday Night

15. Japanese Prisoner of Love

16. I Believe in a Thing Called Love

Encore

17. I Hate Myself

