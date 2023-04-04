The Doobie Brothers To Play First Time Ever Sydney Show Tonight With Michael McDonald - Noise11.com

The Doobie Brothers are touring Australia with Michael McDonald for the first time despite being here six times before.

The Doobie Brothers have previously toured Australia in 2017, 2014, 2011, 2006, 1981 and 1976 but never with McDonald.

Michael McDonald joined The Doobie Brothers in 1975 and left in 1982. He was briefly in the band in 1987 and again in 1992, 1995 and 1996 and then 2019 to now, rejoining for the 50th anniversary.

Michael was last in Australia as a solo artist in 2010.

Michael’s first album with The Doobie Brothers was as lead singer ‘Takin’ It To The Streets’ in 1976. He took over lead vocals after the departure of Tom Johnstone, who returned for the 1987 reunion and has stayed ever since. He left after 1980’s ‘One Step Closer’. Michael’s only recorded contribution with the band was the 2014 album ‘Southbound’ were they re-recorded their classics.

Michael McDonald drove The Doobie Brothers’ most successful album ‘Minute by Minute’ in 1978. He co-wrote ‘What A Fool Believes’ with Kenny Loggins, ‘Depending On You’ with Patrick Simmons and ‘Minute By Minute’ with Lester Abrams.

The Doobies Brothers 50th Anniversary Setlist 15 December 2022 in California:

Nobody (from The Doobie Brothers, 1971)

Take Me in Your Arms (Rock Me a Little While) (from Stampede, 1975)

Here to Love You (from Minute By Minute, 1978)

Dependin’ on You (from Minute By Minute, 1978)

Rockin’ Down the Highway (from Toulouse Street, 1972)

You Belong to Me (from Living On The Fault Line, 1977)

Easy (from Liberté, 2021)

South City Midnight Lady (from The Captain and Me, 1973)

Clear as the Driven Snow (from The Captain and Me, 1973)

It Keeps You Runnin’ (from Takin’ It To The Streets, 1976)

Another Park, Another Sunday (from What Were Once Vices Are Now Habits, 1974)

Eyes of Silver (from What Were Once Vices Are Now Habits, 1974)

Better Days (from Liberté, 2021)

Don’t Ya Mess With Me (from Liberté, 2021)

Real Love (from One Step Closer, 1980)

World Gone Crazy (from World Gone Crazy, 2010)

Minute by Minute (from Minute By Minute, 1978)

Without You (from The Captain and Me, 1973)

Jesus Is Just Alright (from Toulouse Street, 1972)

What a Fool Believes (from Minute By Minute, 1978)

Long Train Runnin’ (from The Captain and Me, 1973)

China Grove (from The Captain and Me, 1973)

Encore:

Black Water (from What Were Once Vices Are Now Habits, 1974)

Takin’ It to the Streets (from Takin’ It To The Streets, 1976)

Listen to the Music (from Toulouse Street, 1972)

The Doobie Brothers played Bluesfest Perth on 1 April 2023. They are in Sydney tonight April 4, tomorrow April 5 and Thursday April 6. They will perform 8 April at Bluesfest, Melbourne and 10 April at Bluesfest, Byron Bay.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Skype

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

