The Doobie Brothers To Release First Album With Michael McDonald in 45 Years - Noise11.com

The Doobie Brothers will have a new album for 2025 and it will be the band’s first album with Michael McDonald since ‘One Step Closer’ in 1980.

Patrick Simmons of The Doobie Brothers revealed, “Here’s the goal we’ve set for 2025. This train keeps rollin’ down the track and we’re almost ready to release our new album Walk This Road sometime after the first of the year. We have 10 new songs sung by Tom, Michael, and Pat. The three of us wrote songs and collaborated together. We had a lot of fun recording it and we feel very proud of the results. John McFee added his incredible musical talents as well. Once more we turned to the amazing John Shanks who produced, wrote, and played on the tracks with us. Fortunately we’re back working with our friends at Warner Brothers/Rhino Records on this release. We’ll probably debut a song soon after the first of the year and the full album will follow sometime in the Spring/Summer”.

In 1982 The Doobie Brothers broke up. Michael McDonald toured with the band during the 1995 and 1996 reunion tour but there was no new music then. McDonald did collaborate with the band again in 2010 on one song ‘Don’t Say Goodbye’ from the ‘World Gone Crazy’ album.

Michael rejoined the band in 2019 and toured the world (including Australia in 2023). Expect The Doobies back in Australia around Easter 2026. In 2019, the band released their 15th album ‘Liberte’ but despite being a member of the band again then, Michael was not on the album.

Michael McDonald was also not an original member of the Doobie Brothers. His first album with the band was the sixth Doobies album ‘Takin’ It To The Streets’ in 1976. The new album ‘Walk This Road’ will only be his fifth album with the band.

