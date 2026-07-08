The Dreggs Announce 'Heading Home' Australian Tour After Nashville Writing Sessions - Noise11 Music News

The Dreggs will return to Australian stages this October for their first national tour in more than a year, bringing new material written in Nashville to audiences across six cities as the Queensland duo begins its next creative chapter.

by Paul Cashmere

The Dreggs have announced a six date Australian tour for October 2026, marking the duo’s first national headline run in more than a year after spending the past month writing new material in Nashville, Tennessee. The ‘Heading Home’ tour will begin at Sydney’s Enmore Theatre on 1 October before travelling to Brisbane, Torquay, Melbourne, Adelaide and Fremantle, with fans set to hear songs written during the Nashville sessions alongside the group’s established live favourites.

For The Dreggs, the announcement represents more than another touring cycle. It follows a period of sustained international activity that has seen the duo expand beyond their Sunshine Coast roots into overseas markets while continuing to build one of Australia’s strongest independent live followings. Returning home with new songs developed in one of the world’s most influential songwriting cities signals the next phase in the band’s evolution while reconnecting with the Australian audience that helped establish their career.

The duo said the tour is intended as a celebration of that progression while acknowledging their beginnings.

“The ‘Heading Home’ Australian Tour is a celebration of the band’s next chapter and a massive nod to where it all began,” the band said in announcing the dates.

They added that audiences can expect “the live debut of brand-new, Nashville-born tracks” alongside “all the classic, foot-stomping singalongs fans already know every word to.”

The Nashville writing trip comes after an intensive period for Paddy Macrae and Zane Harris, who have steadily expanded both their sound and international profile over the past three years. Formed in 2017 after busking on Queensland’s Sunshine Coast, the pair first attracted attention through independent releases before building a reputation as a festival and touring act.

Their debut album, Caught In A Reverie, released in April 2024, reached No. 29 on the ARIA Albums Chart and established the duo as one of Australia’s fastest growing independent folk pop acts. The follow-up, The Art Of Uncommon Practice, arrived in July 2025 and marked a noticeable shift towards a broader indie rock sound, supported by singles including Get Knocked Down and We Don’t Talk.

That momentum continued with an acclaimed appearance on Triple J’s Like A Version, where the duo performed a cover of A-ha’s Take On Me. The performance helped secure two entries in the 2025 Triple J Hottest 100, with Take On Me reaching No. 70 and We Don’t Talk finishing at No. 91.

The Dreggs have also become a consistent presence on the Australian festival circuit. They appeared on the Spilt Milk lineup in 2023 and were scheduled to make their Splendour In The Grass debut in 2024 before the festival’s cancellation. At the time, Macrae spoke publicly about the broader effect of the cancellation on Australia’s live music industry, describing the sudden loss of major events as “terrifying” for artists and the wider sector.

Industry recognition has followed the group’s commercial growth. Caught In A Reverie earned an AIR Award nomination for Independent Album of the Year, while the duo was also nominated for Breakthrough Independent Artist. In 2026 they collected the Queensland Music Award for Folk Award with We Don’t Talk.

The October tour follows an extensive period of international touring across North America, the United Kingdom and Europe, and arrives ahead of further festival appearances in 2026. While the new Nashville material has yet to be formally announced for release, the Australian concerts will provide audiences with the first opportunity to hear the songs performed live.

General public tickets go on sale from 10.00am AEST on Friday, 10 July, following the tour announcement on 8 July.

Tour Dates

1 October 2026, Sydney, Enmore Theatre

9 October 2026, Brisbane, Fortitude Music Hall

15 October 2026, Torquay, Torquay Hotel

16 October 2026, Melbourne, Forum

17 October 2026, Adelaide, Hindley Street Music Hall

7 November 2026, Fremantle, Metropolis

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