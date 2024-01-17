The First Graham Nash Song Was Released 60 Years Ago This Month For The Hollies - Noise11.com

The first recorded song by Graham Nash ‘Little Lover’ was released on the debut album for The Hollies ‘Stay With The Hollies’ exactly 60 years ago to this month.

‘Stay With The Hollies’ was released in January 1964, the same month the second Beatles US release ‘Mett The Beatles’ came out and four months before the first Rolling Stones album ‘The Rolling Stones’ was released in the UK.

Nash was a founding member of The Hollies. They had already achieved three Top 40 hits in the UK with ‘(Ain’t That) Just Like Me’, ‘Searchin’ and ‘Stay’ before the debut album came out in January 1964.

The title ‘Stay With The Hollies’ framed the current hit ‘Stay’ with the band’s name in the title of the album. ‘Stay’ was written by Maurice Williams 10 years earlier in 1953. Williams’ didn’t have a hit with it until 1960. The Hollies had a hit with the song in the UK in 1963 while The Four Seasons had a US hit with the song that same year.

A1 I’m Talking About You

A2 Mr. Moonlight

A3 You Better Move On

A4 Lucille

A5 Baby Don’t Cry

A6 Memphis

A7 Stay

B1 Rockin’ Robin

B2 Watcha Gonna Do ‘Bout It

B3 Do You Love Me

B4 It’s Only Make Believe

B5 What Kind of Girl Are You

B6 Little Lover

B7 Candy Man

Graham’s song was ‘Little Lover’, track 6 on side 2. Graham co-wrote the song with The Hollies singer Allan Clarke.

Graham also wrote another song titled ‘Hey Whats Wrong With Me’ that appeared in the Canadian version of the album. The album was retitled ‘Here I Go Again’ for the USA and didn’t not include either song.

Graham Nash will resume touring for 2024 in New Zealand on 1 March 2024 and then Australia on 7 March 2024 for David Roy Williams.

Graham Nash dates are:

Thursday March 7 Melbourne Palais Theatre

Wednesday March 13 Adelaide Entertainment Centre

Saturday March 16 Perth His Majesty’s Theatre

Tuesday March 19 Sydney Sydney Opera House

Wednesday March 20 Newcastle Civic Theatre

Saturday March 23 Wollongong Anita’s Theatre

Tuesday March 26 Brisbane QPAC Concert Hall

Wednesday March 27 Tweed Heads Twin Towns

www.davidroywilliams.com

