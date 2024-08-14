 The Flaming Lips To Perform ‘Yoshimi Battles the Pink Robots’ In Full In Australia In 2025 - Noise11.com
Flaming Lips

Flaming Lips (supplied)

The Flaming Lips To Perform ‘Yoshimi Battles the Pink Robots’ In Full In Australia In 2025

by Paul Cashmere on August 14, 2024

in News

The Flaming Lips will return to Australia in 2025 for the first time since 2019 and perform their ‘Yoshimi Battles The Pink Robots’ came out in 2002. It was the 10th album for The Flaming Lips.

The Flaming Lips traditionally do not have big selling albums. ‘Yoshimi Battles The Pink Robots’ reached no 50 in the USA and was certified Gold in the USA and Australia.

Of the 16 albums for The Flaming Lips only 2009’s ‘Embryonic’ is their only album to score a Top 10 placing at no. 8. 2006’s ‘At War with the Mystics’ reached no 11 and ‘The Terror’ reached no 21 in 2013.

FLAMING LIPS
AUSTRALIAN TOUR 2025
Thursday 30 January 2025
AEC Theatre
Adelaide SA

Saturday 1 February 2025
Festival Hall
Melbourne VIC

Sunday 2 February 2025
Hordern Pavilion
Sydney NSW

Wednesday 5 February 2025
Fortitude Music Hall
Brisbane QLD

Noise11.com

