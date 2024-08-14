The Flaming Lips To Perform ‘Yoshimi Battles the Pink Robots’ In Full In Australia In 2025 - Noise11.com

The Flaming Lips will return to Australia in 2025 for the first time since 2019 and perform their ‘Yoshimi Battles The Pink Robots’ came out in 2002. It was the 10th album for The Flaming Lips.

The Flaming Lips traditionally do not have big selling albums. ‘Yoshimi Battles The Pink Robots’ reached no 50 in the USA and was certified Gold in the USA and Australia.

Of the 16 albums for The Flaming Lips only 2009’s ‘Embryonic’ is their only album to score a Top 10 placing at no. 8. 2006’s ‘At War with the Mystics’ reached no 11 and ‘The Terror’ reached no 21 in 2013.

FLAMING LIPS

AUSTRALIAN TOUR 2025

Thursday 30 January 2025

AEC Theatre

Adelaide SA

Saturday 1 February 2025

Festival Hall

Melbourne VIC

Sunday 2 February 2025

Hordern Pavilion

Sydney NSW

Wednesday 5 February 2025

Fortitude Music Hall

Brisbane QLD

