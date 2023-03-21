The Game Cancels Australian Tour A Day Before It Starts - Noise11.com

The Game is a no show for his Australian tour. In his place A.B. Original has been added to the line-up.

The Game was due to start his tour at Rod Laver Arena tomorrow night (22nd March) with Ice Cube and Cypress Hill but ticket holders have been informed today the rapper will not be there.

In an email ticketholder have been told, “We are saddened to let you know that due to last minute commitments The Game, is no longer able to make the Ice Cube and Cypress Hill Tour. In GREAT news for the Tour we have been able to secure A.B. Original and DJ Total Eclipse as replacement!”

Date are:

22 and 23 March, Melbourne, Rod Laver Arena

25 March, Adelaide, Entertainment Centre

28 March, Sydney, Qudos

28 March, Brisbane, Entertainment Centre

New Zealand

31 March, Christchurch, Hagley Park

1 April, Auckland, Trust Arena

