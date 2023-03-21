The Game Cancels Australian Tour A Day Before It Starts - Noise11.com

The Game is a no show for his Australian tour. In his place A.B. Original has been added to the line-up.
The Game was due to start his tour at Rod Laver Arena tomorrow night (22nd March) with Ice Cube and Cypress Hill but ticket holders have been informed today the rapper will not be there.
In an email ticketholder have been told, “We are saddened to let you know that due to last minute commitments The Game, is no longer able to make the Ice Cube and Cypress Hill Tour. In GREAT news for the Tour we have been able to secure A.B. Original and DJ Total Eclipse as replacement!”
Date are:
22 and 23 March, Melbourne, Rod Laver Arena
25 March, Adelaide, Entertainment Centre
28 March, Sydney, Qudos
28 March, Brisbane, Entertainment Centre
New Zealand
31 March, Christchurch, Hagley Park
1 April, Auckland, Trust Arena
Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here
Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE
Follow Noise11 on Social Media
You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter
Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook