The Halo Effect Smash W.A.S.P. Classic With New Single 'I Wanna Be Somebody' - Noise11.com

The Halo Effect Smash W.A.S.P. Classic With New Single ‘I Wanna Be Somebody’

by Noise11.com on September 19, 2025

in News

Swedish metal veterans The Halo Effect are back, ripping into heavy metal history with a ferocious new take on W.A.S.P.’s 1984 anthem I Wanna Be Somebody. The cover, chosen by guitar legend Jesper Strömblad, is the band’s third reinterpretation of a classic metal track, and it hits with the kind of raw intensity fans of extreme metal live for.

Alongside the single, The Halo Effect have announced a new EP, We Are Shadows, set to land on November 21. The release will be available digitally and as a limited vinyl edition, showcasing the band’s mastery of both modern and classic metal sounds. A striking visualizer accompanies I Wanna Be Somebody, perfectly capturing the track’s sheer energy.

Jesper Strömblad explains the pick, “W.A.S.P.’s aggressive sound and eccentric stage presence has always been fun. Songs like I Fck Like a Beast* and anthems like I Wanna Be Somebody and L.O.V.E. Machine are powerful, heavy, and extreme. I Wanna Be Somebody, off their debut album, was my first introduction to the band.”

With this cover, The Halo Effect prove they can pay homage to metal’s legacy while carving out their own brutal, melodic path-building anticipation for We Are Shadows this November.

Watch the visualizer for ‘I Wanna Be Somebody’:

We Are Shadows tracklist:
How The Gods Kill
If You Were Here
I Wanna Be Somebody
Dance With The Devil
Shoreline

THE HALO EFFECT line-up:
Niclas Engelin | guitar
Jesper Strömblad | guitar
Mikael Stanne | vocals
Peter Iwers | bass
Daniel Svensson | drums

