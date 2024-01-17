Ed Sheeran Has Collaborated With Cradle of Filth - Noise11.com

Ed Sheeran’s Cradle of Filth collaboration will finally be released this year.

Dani Filth revealed in 2021 that he and Ed Sheeran had exchanged emails about a surprising duet, and it’s officially set to be included in their follow-up to ‘Existence Is Futile’.

Speaking to Pelna Kulturka, Dani teased: “Well, one of the surprises, obviously, but it’s not so much a surprise is that we’ve got a song that we have Ed Sheeran guesting on.

“People have heard it and loved it. But it is what you imagine – it’s Cradle Of Filth and it’s Ed Sheeran. It sounds like Ed Sheeran, it sounds like Cradle Of Filth. There’s a blast beat in it.”

Dani Filth insists the album is not an attempt to have “commercial” success.

He continued: “I think it’s gonna surprise a lot of people, the album. But it doesn’t necessarily mean the album is commercial. It’s a very heavy record. We just upped the game as a band. We moved one step further toward the future from our previous record.”

Dani previously revealed he would like to do the song with the Grammy winner for charity.

He told Kerrang!: “I’ve actually been e-mailing with [Ed]… He actually touched base with me. I’ve been invited up to his place. Well, he said he could come down to mine, but I pointed out to him that I don’t own my own bar or village, and it’d be better if I went there.

“He said he’d do anything. Quite literally. He said he’s a massive fan. He seems like a genuinely very nice guy actually…

“I think the Ed Sheeran collaboration would be great fun. I think it’d be great if we did it for charity, because at least it would bring a bit of credibility to it. Because obviously to his public, it’d be, like, Oh my god, he’s got this weird comical guy,’ and to my public it’d be, like, ‘Oh my god, this is a bit weird, isn’t it? But I think that sort of thing nowadays works.”

Ed surprised his fans in 2022 when he teamed up with heavy rockers Bring Me The Horizon on a heavy version of his pop hit ‘Bad Habits’.

music-news.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

