Cannibal Corpse Have Made A Colouring Book - Noise11.com

Cannibal Corse fans can get into the art of the band with a Cannibal Corse Colouring Book being released soon (except in Germany where it is banned).

The book will be available from December 1, 2023.

According to the band:

Pre-order is up for the first ever Cannibal Corpse Coloring book! Published by @rocknrollcolouring the book is available for preorder at Eyesore Merch. **signed postcard copies are SOLD OUT!**

Featuring the incredibly graphic & controversial artwork of Vince Locke – this is the first colouring book in history to come with a ‘Parental Advisory’ warning! Printed on high quality paper in a square format officially licenced and fully endorsed by both Cannibal Corpse, and artist Vince Locke. The book is published on 1st December 2023, available for worldwide shipping* (except Germany). The book contains painstakingly created renderings of each image with detailed outlines ready for you to unleash your artistic skills using pens, pencils or paint. Including artwork from genre classics such as ‘Tomb Of The Mutilated’, ‘Butchered At Birth’ and ‘Eaten Back To Life’, right up to the latest album ‘Chaos Horrific’, the book contains some of the nastiest, sickest, gore-filled & blood-drenched designs ever! Working closely with artist Vince Locke, who personally curated the book, these images are not for the faint hearted. Celebrating the release of his first colouring book, Vince enthuses; “Going over art for the book, it was surprising to see just how much 30 years of collaboration yielded. It’s rare that I see it all compiled together. There are a few pieces that had to be included, some that were favourites of myself or the band, and some that just lent themselves well to colouring. I’m always playing, trying different materials and techniques. Hope you do the same with these colouring pages. Try watercolour markers, crayons, and coloured pencils, adding your own details. You’ll probably got through a lot of red, but be creative, have fun, make it your own!” Alex Webster says; “This book is a great new way for Cannibal Corpse fans to enjoy the incredible artwork of Vincent Locke.”

Order here

