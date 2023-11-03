 Cannibal Corpse Have Made A Colouring Book - Noise11.com
Cannibal Corpse Colouring Book

Cannibal Corpse Have Made A Colouring Book

by Paul Cashmere on November 3, 2023

in News

Cannibal Corse fans can get into the art of the band with a Cannibal Corse Colouring Book being released soon (except in Germany where it is banned).

The book will be available from December 1, 2023.

According to the band:

Pre-order is up for the first ever Cannibal Corpse Coloring book! Published by @rocknrollcolouring the book is available for preorder at Eyesore Merch.

**signed postcard copies are SOLD OUT!**
Featuring the incredibly graphic & controversial artwork of Vince Locke – this is the first colouring book in history to come with a ‘Parental Advisory’ warning! Printed on high quality paper in a square format officially licenced and fully endorsed by both Cannibal Corpse, and artist Vince Locke. The book is published on 1st December 2023, available for worldwide shipping* (except Germany).

The book contains painstakingly created renderings of each image with detailed outlines ready for you to unleash your artistic skills using pens, pencils or paint. Including artwork from genre classics such as ‘Tomb Of The Mutilated’, ‘Butchered At Birth’ and ‘Eaten Back To Life’, right up to the latest album ‘Chaos Horrific’, the book contains some of the nastiest, sickest, gore-filled & blood-drenched designs ever! Working closely with artist Vince Locke, who personally curated the book, these images are not for the faint hearted.

Celebrating the release of his first colouring book, Vince enthuses; “Going over art for the book, it was surprising to see just how much 30 years of collaboration yielded. It’s rare that I see it all compiled together. There are a few pieces that had to be included, some that were favourites of myself or the band, and some that just lent themselves well to colouring. I’m always playing, trying different materials and techniques. Hope you do the same with these colouring pages. Try watercolour markers, crayons, and coloured pencils, adding your own details. You’ll probably got through a lot of red, but be creative, have fun, make it your own!”

Alex Webster says; “This book is a great new way for Cannibal Corpse fans to enjoy the incredible artwork of Vincent Locke.”

Order here

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Tagged as: , , , , ,

Related Posts

Billie Joe Armstrong, Green Day, Soundwave, Ros O'Gorman, Photo
Green Day Announce A Stack of Dates for 2024

Green Day will perform a stack of European and North American dates starting in France in April 2024.

38 mins ago
Celine Dion photo by Ros O'Gorman
Celine Dion Makes Her First Public Appearance Since Stiff Person Syndrome Diagnosis

Celine Dion has made her first public appearance since her Stiff-Person Syndrome diagnosis.

23 hours ago
Jimmy Barnes Blue Christmas
Jimmy Barnes Expands The Tin Lids With His Grand Lids

In 1991, The Tin Lids, the children of Jimmy and Jane Barnes, Mahalia, Eliza-Jane, Jackie and Elly-May, released their Christmas album ‘Hey Rudolph’. It was a Platinum selling album giving the youngest Elly-May her first hit record at age two.

2 days ago
Paul Hester 1997
Watch Paul Hester Perform Crowded House’s ‘Kare Kare’ for Halloween in 1997

Split Enz/Crowded House/Skyhooks historian Peter Green has uploaded a historic video of Paul Hester performing the Crowded House song ‘Kare Kare’ in a Halloween performance with The Largest Living Things at The Continental in Prahran.

2 days ago
Diddy Premieres Off The Grid Trailer

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs has released a trailer for his movie ‘Off The Grid’, inspired by The Love Album.

2 days ago
Lauryn Hill “Postpones” More Shows

Lauryn Hill has postponed shows in Philadelphia and Texas due to ongoing vocal issues.

3 days ago
Daniel Johns of Silverchair 2005 photo by Ros O'Gorman
Daniel Johns Takes His Publishing Catalogue To BMG

Daniel Johns has placed his publishing with BMG globally.

3 days ago