Vader To Invade Australia In 2026 Celebrating ‘Reign Forever World' And ‘Litany' - Noise11.com

Polish death metal veterans Vader will bring their unrelenting live assault back to Australia in May 2026, marking the 25th anniversary of their two landmark releases, Reign Forever World and Litany. The tour, presented by Hardline Media, will see the Olsztyn-born icons deliver an uncompromising setlist from their extensive and brutal catalogue.

Formed in 1983, Vader were among the earliest European bands to forge a path in the emerging death metal genre. Led since day one by founding member Piotr “Peter” Wiwczarek, the band began as a traditional heavy metal outfit before evolving through thrash and speed metal and eventually defining their sound in the extreme metal underground by the late 1980s. Their reputation exploded with the 1990 demo Morbid Reich, which sold over 10,000 copies, earning them a contract with Earache Records and positioning them as one of Poland’s first internationally recognised metal exports.

The group’s debut album The Ultimate Incantation (1992) set the stage for a career defined by relentless touring and uncompromising heaviness. With subsequent releases like De Profundis (1995) and Black To The Blind (1997), Vader solidified their place as one of Europe’s most formidable death metal forces. However, it was the arrival of Litany in 2000 that truly became a turning point for the band.

Litany was a masterclass in precision and aggression, featuring the ferocious single ‘Wings’, which showcased Wiwczarek’s commanding vocals and devastating guitar tone. The album’s tight musicianship and punishing production made it a fan favourite and a critical benchmark in the band’s career. Encyclopedia Metalium described Litany as “Vader’s most brutal album,” praising its “extremely heavy production, commanding drumwork, sharp guitar riffs, chaotic leads, and Peter’s catchy yet angry vocals.”

Following the success of Litany, Vader kept their momentum with the 2001 EP Reign Forever World, which blended new material with a handful of inspired cover versions.

The release captured the band in peak form during a period of tireless global touring. According to Encyclopedia Metalium, Reign Forever World stands as “one of the best mini-albums put out in the 21st century,” citing its strong new material and quality covers.

Across more than four decades, Vader have released twelve studio albums, including 2020’s Solitude In Madness, and are currently preparing to enter the studio in late 2025 to record their thirteenth full-length album. Their influence on global metal is immense, with critics often citing them as pioneers who helped open the door for fellow Polish acts such as Behemoth to achieve international recognition.

Vader’s line-up now features Wiwczarek on lead vocals and guitar, Marek “Spider” Pająk on rhythm guitar, Tomasz “Hal” Halicki on bass, and Michał Andrzejczyk on drums. Together, they continue to carry the torch of one of Europe’s most enduring and respected death metal legacies.

Vader May 2026 Australian Tour Dates

Thursday 16 April – Sydney – Crowbar

Friday 17 April – Brisbane – Crowbar

Saturday 18 April – Melbourne – Croxton

