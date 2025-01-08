 The Hard-Ons To Tour USA With Jerry A of Poison Idea - Noise11.com

The Hard Ons

The Hard-Ons To Tour USA With Jerry A of Poison Idea

by Paul Cashmere on January 8, 2025

in News

The Hard-Ons are heading to the land mass north of Mexico and south of Canada in 2025 for shows with Poison Idea’s Jerry A on vocals instead of Tim Rogers.

Tim Rogers doesn’t mind though. He’ll also go to North Mexico to see some of the shows.

Tim Rogers told Noise11, “My brother and I are going over to see The Hard-Ons tour with Napalm Death and The Melvins. When I found out about that tour my first reaction was ‘bugger’ but then ‘oh they are playing with Jerry A. of Poison Idea’. I called my brother and said lets put away whatever we don’t spend of tins of beer this week. Let’s save up for airfares. So we are going over for a road trip and seeing a band that I’m a part of”.

The Hard-Ons toured with Poison Idea in the 80s. Jerry A wrote and sang on their song ‘The Blade’ from the 1993 album ‘Too Far Gone’.

Here is the new song for The Hard-Ons ‘Ride To The Station’ with Tim Rogers on vocals:

The Hard-Ons (with Jerry A) appear as guests of Napalm Death and the Melvins as part of their Savage Imperial Death March Part II tour at the following shows:

May 22 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue
May 23 – Des Moines, IA @ Wooly’s
May 24 – Kansas City, MO @ Madrid Theatre
May 25 – Omaha, NE @ The Waiting Room
May 27 – Denver, CO @ Summit
May 29 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Metro Music Hall
May 31 – Bozeman, MT @ The ELM
June 1 – Spokane, WA @ Knitting Factory Spokane
June 2 Seattle, WA @ The Showbox
June 3 – Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall
June 4 – Eugene, OR @ McDonald Theatre
June 6 – Reno, NV @ Virginia Street Brewhouse
June 7 – Berkeley, CA @ Cornerstone Berkeley

