The Huxton Creepers Celebrate 40 Years Of 12 Days To Paris With Anniversary Reissue And National Tour - Noise11 Music News

The Huxton Creepers have marked the 40th anniversary of their landmark debut album 12 Days To Paris with a vinyl reissue, the album’s first digital release and a national tour that will see the band perform the record in full for the first time.

by Paul Cashmere

The Huxton Creepers are revisiting one of the defining albums of Australia’s 1980s guitar rock era with a 40th anniversary reissue of 12 Days To Paris. Released this week through Cheersquad Records & Tapes, the expanded campaign includes the first-ever vinyl reissue of the album, its debut appearance on digital streaming services and an east coast Australian tour in August 2026, during which the band will perform the album in its entirety for the first time.

Originally released in June 1986, 12 Days To Paris arrived at a time when Australia’s pub rock circuit was producing some of the country’s most enduring guitar bands. The album helped establish The Huxton Creepers as one of Melbourne’s most respected live acts, earning a loyal following through relentless touring and a catalogue built around melodic power pop, rock and roll influences and tightly crafted songwriting.

The anniversary celebrations are significant not only because they return a long out-of-print album to circulation, but because they finally make the record widely available again. For decades, ownership and rights complications following the collapse of the band’s original label left the album in legal limbo. The new release resolves that issue, giving fans access to the album on streaming platforms while also offering a limited edition gold vinyl pressing alongside a standard black vinyl edition.

The album remains best known for songs including My Cherie Amour, I Will Persuade You and Autumn Leaves, alongside fan favourites such as King Of The Road and Don’t Even Think About It. The upcoming concerts will also draw from across the band’s catalogue, including later recordings such as Skin Of My Teeth, Rack My Brains, Small Mercies and their long-standing live cover of Shake Some Action.

Drummer Arch Law said the group entered Melbourne’s Platinum Studios at a pivotal moment in its development.

“We went into Melbourne’s Platinum Studios at the band’s peak to record our debut album,” Law said. “Steve Berlin from Los Lobos and Chris Copping from Procol Harum were with us. We knew we had the songs and the band was firing on all cylinders. We were creating something special. Forty years on we are really proud of 12 Days and excited to be bringing it back to life.”

The album was co-produced by Steve Berlin of Los Lobos and captured a band that had spent years honing its material on the national touring circuit. The Huxton Creepers had already attracted attention through independent releases and compilation appearances before signing with Big Time Records, a move encouraged by members of Hoodoo Gurus.

Formed in Melbourne by school friends Rob Craw, Paul Thomas, Matthew Eddy and Arch Law, the band emerged during a fertile period for Australian guitar music. Their sound combined influences from The Saints, Radio Birdman, power pop and classic rock and roll, while earning support slots alongside leading Australian acts including Sunnyboys and Hoodoo Gurus.

Their reputation extended well beyond their commercial chart success. Over the years, members of later generations of Australian bands, including Powderfinger and You Am I, have cited The Huxton Creepers as an influence. Powderfinger bassist John Collins recently reflected on first hearing the group through a live recording, describing songs such as King Of The Road, I Will Persuade You and their version of Ramble Tamble as an immediate revelation.

The band’s original run ended around the release of the 1990 mini-album Small Mercies, after years of near-constant touring. Since then, periodic reunions have included performances with Sunnyboys, The Stems, Ups And Downs and Models, while maintaining a dedicated following among Australian rock audiences.

For the 2026 tour, original members Rob Craw, Matthew Eddy and Arch Law will be joined by guitarist Julian Matthews of The Stems. Support acts include Icecream Hands in Victoria, The Johnnys in New South Wales and Queensland, and Mick Medew and Ursula for the Brisbane performance.

Four decades after its release, 12 Days To Paris is returning not as a nostalgic curiosity but as a reminder of a period when Australian guitar bands built careers one pub, one city and one audience at a time. The anniversary reissue and tour offer fans a rare opportunity to hear a complete performance of the album that helped define The Huxton Creepers’ legacy.

The Huxton Creepers Celebrating 40 Years Of 12 Days To Paris Tour

7 August 2026, Belgrave, Sooki Lounge

8 August 2026, Thornbury, Croxton Bandroom

14 August 2026, Marrickville, Marrickville Bowling Club

15 August 2026, Marrickville, Marrickville Bowling Club

16 August 2026, Newcastle, Hamilton Station Hotel

21 August 2026, Caloundra, Norton Music Factory

22 August 2026, Fortitude Valley, Crowbar Brisbane

23 August 2026, Mudgeeraba, Wallaby Hotel

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