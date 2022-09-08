 The John Hiatt Story Told In ‘Have A Little Faith’ - Noise11.com
John Hiatt at SXSW - photo by Ros O'Gorman

John Hiatt at SXSW - photo by Ros O'Gorman

The John Hiatt Story Told In ‘Have A Little Faith’

by Paul Cashmere on September 8, 2022

in News

John Hiatt has spent his 70th year on Earth sharing his story in the biography ‘Have A Little Faith’.

Hiatt’s story includes the usual suspects, drug abuse, family tragedy and a succession of failures with record labels that saw him wander for years from label to label.

The book has been authored by Michael Elliott. “Based on author Michael Elliott’s multiple extensive and deeply personal interviews with Hiatt as well as his collaborators and contemporaries, including Rosanne Cash, Bonnie Raitt, Ry Cooder, and many others, Have a Little Faithis the journey through the musical landscape of the 1960s through today that places Hiatt’s long career in context with the glossy pop, college-alternative, mainstream country, and heartland rock of the last half-century”.

Elvis Costello has written the Foreword.

John Hiatt has released over two dozen albums since his debut ‘Hangin’ Around the Observatory’ in 1974. Australia paid more attention to John than the USA with his 1987 album giving him a no 74 chart position compared to 107 in the USA. The single from that album shares its title with the book. ‘Have A Little Faith In Me’ reached no 63 in Australia but did not chart in the USA. The song has been covered by Joe Cocker, Jewel, Jon Bon Jovi and Chaka Khan.

