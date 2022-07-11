The Kooks Set Australian Tour Dates - Noise11.com

The Kooks will return to Australia in October for Untitled Group and XIII Touring.

The Kooks also have new music. ‘Cold Heart’ is from the upcoming album ’10 Tracks To Echo the Dark’ due 22 July.

’10 Tracks To Echo The Dark’ is the sixth album for The Kooks and first since ‘Let’s Go Sunshine’ in 2018.

The Kooks Australian tour dates are:

Tuesday 4th October 2022 – Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane

Thursday 6th October 2022 – Festival Hall, Melbourne

Wednesday 12th October 2022 – Enmore Theatre, Sydney

