The Living End, Xavier Rudd and Bjorn Again Sell-Out Twilight At Taronga Shows - Noise11.com

The 2023 season of Twilight At Taronga at Sydney’s Taronga Zoo is off to a good start with the first show of the year for The Living End as well as dates for Xavier Rudd and Bjorn Again selling out early.
The 2023 season of Twilight At Taronga gets underway on 10 February with a final show for 11 March featuring Kasey Chambers and Busby Marou.
All tickets contribute to Taronga’s work in wildlife conservation.
TWILIGHT AT TARONGA 2023 SUMMER CONCERT SERIES
Tickets on sale now from twilightattaronga.org.au
Friday 10 February
The Living End SOLD OUT
Supported by Dead Witch
Saturday 11 February (AM) | Lil’ Twilight – 10am
Justine Clarke
MC Benny Time
Saturday 11 February
Bjorn Again SOLD OUT
Sunday 12 February
Bjorn Again SELLING FAST!
Friday 17 February
Xavier Rudd SOLD OUT
Supported by Bobby Alu
Saturday 18 February
Xavier Rudd SOLD OUT
Supported by Bobby Alu
Friday 24 February
The Church
Supported by Adam Newling
Sunday 26 February
James Morrison’s A-Z of Jazz
Thursday 2 March
Drag Gala
Featuring Karen From Finance + Kita Mean, Spankie Jackzon, [A-Z] Carla From Bankstown, Elektra Shock + more
Friday 3 March
Daryl Braithwaite
Supported by Darlinghurst
Saturday 4 March (AM) | Lil’ Twilight – 10am
Teeny Tiny Stevies
MC Benny Time
Saturday 4 March
Comedy Gala
Featuring Nazeem Hussain, Melanie Bracewell, Anne Edmonds, Lloyd Langford, Claire Hooper, Danielle Walker SELLING FAST!
Friday 10 March
Kate Miller-Heidke
Supported by Emily Wurramara
Saturday 11 March
Kasey Chambers & Busby Marou
