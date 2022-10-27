 The Next Rolling Stones Album Will Feature Charlie Watts - Noise11.com
The Rolling Stones, Ros OGorman photographer, Rod Laver Arena

The Rolling Stones, Ros OGorman photographer, Rod Laver Arena

The Next Rolling Stones Album Will Feature Charlie Watts

by Music-News.com on October 28, 2022

in News

Late Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts will feature on the band’s next album, Ronnie Wood has revealed.

The Stones are working on their first LP of original songs for 18 years and Ronnie says that Charlie – who passed away in August 2021 at the age of 80 – will be heard on the eagerly anticipated record, which is expected to be released in 2023.

Speaking to The Sun newspaper’s Bizarre column, Ronnie spilled: “We are recording the new album now and we are going to LA in a few weeks to carry it on and finish it off. Charlie is on some of the tracks and drummer Steve Jordan.”

New sticksman Steve replaced Charlie on the drum kit for the The Rolling Stones’ 2022 ‘Sixty’ tour, which marked six decades of the band.

The new album will be the first LP to feature new compositions by singer Sir Mick Jagger and guitarist Keith Richards since 2005’s ‘A Bigger Bang’, although they did release single ‘Living in a Ghost Town’ in 2020.

The band’s last album release was 2016’s ‘Blue and Lonesome’ which was comprised of cover versions.

Breaking the news of the album, a source previously said: “After Charlie’s passing there was some uncertainty about what to do next.

“They had stadium dates scheduled so pressed ahead, but afterwards it wasn’t clear what the future looked like.

“But now they’ve had time to reflect they all feel it’s the right thing to keep doing what they’ve always done as a band, make new music and hopefully hit the road again to perform it to their fans.

“They’ve had a knock in recent years, but the show goes on – and The Stones always do.”

music-news.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo The Rolling Stones photo by Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo The Rolling Stones photo by Ros O'Gorman The Rolling Stones photo by Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo The Rolling Stones photo by Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo

Tagged as: , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Jerry Lee Lewis
TMZ Incorrectly Kills Off Jerry Lee Lewis

US gossip site TMZ has incorrectly killed off Rock and Roll pioneer Jerry Lee Lewis.

2 days ago
The Beatles Revolver box
The Beatles Share Two More Tracks From Revolver Box Set

The Beatles have released another two rarities from the upcoming ‘Revolver' box set due 28 October.

October 21, 2022
Jerry Lee Lewis
Kris Kristofferson Accepts Jerry Lee Lewis Country Music Hall of Fame Honor

The legend Jerry Lee Lewis has finally been inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame but was too ill to accept the award in person.

October 20, 2022
The Beatles Revolver box
The Beatles Premiere A Brand New Video For Taxman

The Beatles have an all-new video for ‘Taxman’ from the upcoming ‘Revolver’ box set.

October 15, 2022
Ringo Starr photo by Ros O'Gorman
Ringo Starr Tests Positive To Covid A Second Time – Tour Cancelled

Ringo Starr has cancelled all upcoming dates on his North American tour after testing positive to Covid for a second time.

October 14, 2022
The Rolling Stones, Ros OGorman photographer, Rod Laver Arena
Are The Rolling Stones Working With Ryan Tedder?

A Ryan Tedder tweet that was very quickly deleted has set Rolling Stones rumours on fire.

October 12, 2022
The Beatles
The Beatles ‘Love Me Do’ Turns 60

Love Me Do, the Beatles’ debut single, was released on 5 October 1962, a week that “changed the world forever”. Now, sixty years later, the song is being celebrated at the house where it was written, 20 Forthlin Road, Allerton, Liverpool.

October 6, 2022