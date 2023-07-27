 The Pretenders Premiere 'A Love' - Noise11.com
Pretenders ADOTG at Rochford Winery on Saturday 18 November 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

The Pretenders Australia 2017, photo by Ros O'Gorman

The Pretenders Premiere ‘A Love’

by Music-News.com on July 28, 2023

in News

The Pretenders have followed up their star-studded Glastonbury set with the new single, ‘A Love’.

The new tune about love being addictive is taken from their upcoming LP ‘Relentless’ – which is out on September 15 – and follows their Worthy Farm set last month that featured Foo Fighters Dave Grohl and former Smiths guitarist Johnny Marr.

Frontwoman Chrissie Hynde said of the track in a statement: “I suppose that’s the most traditionally Pretenders-sounding song on the album, in the vein of ‘Kid’ or ‘Talk of the Town’ or any of the mid-tempo ones over the years. I often see love/relationships almost in the same vein as drug addiction. Although, having said that, I know I am jaded, and cynical… ‘The Buzz’ on ‘Hate for Sale’ visited the same theme.”

At Glasto, Nirvana legend Dave played drums and Johnny guitar on ‘Tattooed Love Boys’.

