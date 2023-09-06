The Rolling Stones Officially Launch 'Hackney Diamonds' Album and Premiere 'Angry' Video - Noise11.com

The Rolling Stones ‘Hackney Diamonds’ will be released on October 20, 2023.

The official announcement for the album is being made by Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood at the Hackney Empire Theatre in Hackney, London today 6 September at 2:30pm London time, 11:30pm east coast Australia.

Watch the live feed here: LIVE NOW

“We are here to present our new single ‘Angry’ and our new album Hackney Diamonds out October 20”, Mick Jagger said.

Keith says the album was called Hackney Diamonds because of the “hit and run, smash and grab” getting the album together.

Mick Jagger says, When you get you window broken on a Saturday night in Hackney, what goes on the street are the ‘Hackney Diamonds’.

They cut 23 tracks for the album. Keith says ‘Angry’ was the first one to stick out.

‘Hackney Diamonds’ is the first Rolling Stones album since the death of Charlie Watts, the first album since ‘Blue and Lonesome’ from 2016 and the first album of original Rolling Stones songs since ‘A Bigger Bang’ in 2005.

“Ever since Charlie has gone it’s different,” Keith Richards said. “Thanks to Charlie Watts we have Steve Jordon who was Charlie’s recommendation.”

“Charlie is on two tracks on the album. Bill Wyman is on one track so we have the original Rolling Stones line-up on one track,” Mick said.

Ronnie also says Stevie Wonder plays on one track (Sweet Sound of Heaven) and Lady Gaga is on a track as well.

Hackney Diamonds track listing:

Angry

Get Close

Depending On You

Bite My Head Off

Whole Wild World

Dreamy Skies

Mess It Up

Live By The Sword (with Charlie)

Driving Me Too Hard

Tell Me Straight (Keith on vocals)

Sweet Sound of Heaven

This last one was confusing ‘Rolling Stone Blues?’ (Maybe ‘Morning Joe Cues’ as originally registered but Jimmy Fallon quickly moved on and didn’t come back to it).

The ‘Angry’ video features actress Sydney Sweeney (Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, White Lotus).

There was no mention at the media announcement if The Rolling Stones intended to tour the album.

