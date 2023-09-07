The Rolling Stones Mick Jagger and Ronnie Wood Give More Details of Hackney Diamonds - Noise11.com

Mick Jagger and Ronnie Wood spoke to world media after the launch of The Rolling Stones Hackney Diamonds album and gave more details of the songs, guests and a potential live tour for the USA in 2024.

Spain’s El Mundo was backstage and captured footage of the questions and answers.

Of the Paul McCartney guest appearance, Mick Jagger said, “‘Bite Your Head Off’ is kind of like a punk song. Andy Watt, the producer was supposed to be working with Paul that week and Andy said let’s bring Paul into the sessions and we’ll get him in. (I said) so what should he play? And Andy said, ‘lets put him on this punk tune’. Paul was amazing. I’d sung with Paul before. I was playing guitar, he was playing bass. He was great on it. He was amazing”.

Recording of ‘Hackney Diamonds’ wrapped up in early 2023 and has been underwraps for six months. “We finished it in February,” Mick said. “We had to wait a long time to get all the bits and pieces together to put it out”.

Mick was surprised not a lot leaked about the album. “I was surprised we managed to because normally Ronnie talks to everyone about everything,” he said. “I said “Ronnie you can’t talk about this album at all”. I mean, “you can say we’ve been recording”. It was hard to keeping it under our hat”.

The album also features an appearance from Lady Gaga. According to Jagger, “We recorded the sessions in LA and Lady Gaga was in the studio next door and she wanted to come in and say hello. She walked in next to me and we started singing together. We sang it live and then tidied it up a bit. It was very quick. It was fun”.

‘Hackney Diamonds’ is the first Rolling Stones album without Charlie Watts. Charlie plays on two tracks. Current Stones drummer Steve Jordon plays on the rest. Mick said, “It was difficult but remember we had done two tours without him. Going into the studio was an extension of that. We would sometimes think ‘what would Charlie play on that’ but you can’t really go there. Steve Jordan, the drummer, he is very of respectful of Charlie and sometimes he plays what he thinks he imagines what Charlie would have played to some degree but still being his own guy. He sounds great on this record but he does play some things that reminds me of Charlie’s licks, even so”.

Ronnie Wood also spoke of the absence of Charlie Watts on the ‘Hackney Diamonds’ album. He said, “Charlie gave Steve Jordan his blessing so even when he did pass we were prepared in a way to pass the baton on to Steve Jordan. Steve is flying the flag for Charlie so well. The spirit of Charlie lives on”.

Ronnie said there won’t be any live shows until 2024. “Next year we have America pencilled in. We are hoping that is going to happen,” he said.

Ronnie Wood also says four of the songs have already been shortlisted for the live shows. “I think some of the songs on the album lend themselves to be played live. Mick and I have made a list of what would sound great live. Songs like ‘Angry’, ‘Whole Wide World’ and “Depending On You’ and ‘Dreamy Skies’. We are going to try and bring them out first”.

Ronnie also said they guests on the album, Lady Gaga, Paul McCartney, Stevie Wonder and Elton John happened more good fortune. “We didn’t intend it that way but they were nearby or passing by. I know Elton always wants to play. He’s crept in there,” he said.

‘Hackney Diamonds’ will be released on 20 October 2023.

Hackney Diamonds track listing:

Angry

Get Close

Depending On You

Bite My Head Off (with Paul McCartney)

Whole Wild World

Dreamy Skies

Mess It Up (with Charlie Watts)

Live By The Sword (with Charlie Watts)

Driving Me Too Hard

Tell Me Straight (Keith on vocals)

Sweet Sound of Heaven (with Stevie Wonder and Lady Gaga)

Rolling Stone Blues

The ‘Angry’ video features actress Sydney Sweeney (Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, White Lotus).

