The Rolling Stones Play The Rarely Performed Live ‘Fool To Cry’ for Los Angeles - Noise11.com

The Rolling Stones gave fans at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles a rare treat when they performed ‘Fool To Cry’ for the first time on the 2024 Hackney Diamonds tour.

The song premiered on the second last show of the tour. It’s a rarity live. The Stones have only played it live five times in the past 25 years.

‘Fool To Cry’ was the lead single from the 1976 album ‘Black and Blue’. It reached no 6 in the UK and no 10 in the USA and was performed 42 times in 1976 in Europe but then rarely after. Since 1977 it has only been performed 14 times. This was the first time The Stones played the song for Los Angeles and it had only ever been performed four times before in America.

Watch some fan footage of Saturday’s performance:

The setlist for The Rolling Stones 13 July 2024 Los Angeles

Start Me Up (from Tattoo You, 1981)

Get Off My Cloud (from December’s Children, 1965)

Tumbling Dice Tumbling Dice (from Exile On Main Street, 1972)

Angry (from Hackney Diamonds, 2023)

Doo Doo Doo Doo Doo (Heartbreaker) (from Its Only Rock and Roll, 1974)

Fool to Cry (from Black and Blue, 1976)

Whole Wide World (from Hackney Diamonds, 2023)

Monkey Man (from Let It Bleed, 1969)

You Can’t Always Get What You Want

You Got the Silver (from Let It Bleed, 1969)

Little T&A (from Tattoo You, 1981)

Before They Make Me Run (from Some Girls, 1978)

Sympathy for the Devil (from Beggar’s Banquet, 1968)

Honky Tonk Woman (single, 1969)

Miss You (from Some Girls, 1978)

Gimme Shelter (from Let It Bleed, 1969)

Paint It Black (from Aftermath, 1966)

Jumping Jack Flash (single, 1968)

Sweet Sounds of Heaven (from Hackney Diamonds, 2023)

I Can’t Get No Satisfaction (single 1965)

The final show of the Hackney Diamonds tour is:

Jul 17th Levi’s ® Stadium SANTA CLARA, CA with The Beaches

