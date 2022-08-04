The Rolling Stones Play Their Last Show Of The SIXTY Tour - Noise11.com

After 14 shows and 38 different songs, The Rolling Stones SIXTY tour has wound up in Berlin.

Thank you for an amazing end to this tour Berlin! We’ve had an incredible time celebrating SIXTY years of the Stones across Europe this summer! Thank you to you all!

6️⃣0️⃣ 🙌 pic.twitter.com/CXtQBGvkuZ — The Rolling Stones (@RollingStones) August 3, 2022

The final Stones setlist for the SIXTY tour was:

Street Fighting Man (from Beggars Banquet, 1968)

All Down the Line (from Exile On Main Street, 1972)

Tumbling Dice (from Exile On Main Street, 1972)

Rocks Off (from Exile On Main Street, 1972)

Out of Time (from Aftermath UK edition, 1966)

Fool to Cry (from Black and Blue, 1976)

You Can’t Always Get What You Want (from Let It Bleed, 1969)

Living in a Ghost Town (single 2020)

Honky Tonk Women (single 1969)

You Got the Silver (from Let It Bleed, 1969)

Happy (from Exile On Main Street, 1972)

Miss You (from Some Girls, 1978)

Midnight Rambler (from Let It Bleed, 1969)

Paint It Black (from Aftermath US edition, 1966)

Start Me Up (from Tattoo You, 1981)

Gimme Shelter (from Let It Bleed, 1969)

Jumpin’ Jack Flash (single, 1968)

Encore:

Sympathy for the Devil (from Beggars Banquet, 1968)

(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction (from Out Of Our Heads, 1966)

The 38 songs performed on the SIXTY tour were:

14 times (every show):

(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction

Honky Tonk Women

Jumpin’ Jack Flash

Midnight Rambler

Miss You

Out Of Time

Paint It Black

Start Me Up

Sympathy For The Devil

Tumbling Dice

You Can’t Always Get What You Want

13 times:

Gimme Shelter

Living In A Ghost Town

Street Fighting Man

8 times:

19th Nervous Breakdown

You Got The Silver

7 times:

Happy

6 times:

Slipping Away

5 times:

Lets Spend The Night Together

4 times:

Wild Horses

3 times:

Angie

Like A Rolling Stone

Twice:

Beast of Burden

Can’t You Hear Me Knocking

Dead Flowers

Get Off My Cloud

Rocks Off

Once:

All Down The Line

Bitch

Fool To Cry

I Wanna Be Your Man

Out of Control

Ruby Tuesday

Sad Sad Sad

She’s A Rainbow

Sweet Virginia

You Got Me Rocking

The opening acts on the SIXTY tour were:

1 June , Spain, Madrid – Sidonie and Vargas Blues Band

5 June, Germany, Munich – Reef

9 June, UK, Liverpool – Echo & The Bunnymen

21 June, Italy, Milan – Ghost Hounds

25 June, UK, London – The War on Drugs, Phoebe Bridgers, Vista Kicks, JJ Rosa and Kelly McGrath

3 July, UK, London – Sam Fender, Courtney Barnett, Christone ‘Kingfish’ Ingram, The Dinner Party and The Flints

7 July, Netherlands, Amsterdam – Ghost Hounds

11 July, Belgium, Brussels – Kaleo

15 July, Austria, Vienna – Bilderbuch

19 July, France, Lyon – Nothing But Thieves

23 July, France, Paris – Ayron Jones

27 July, Germany, Gelsenkirchen – Zucchero

31 July, Sweden, Stockholm – Thåström

3 August, Germany, Berlin – Ghost Hounds

