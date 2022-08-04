 The Rolling Stones Play Their Last Show Of The SIXTY Tour - Noise11.com
The Rolling Stones, Ros OGorman photographer, Rod Laver Arena

The Rolling Stones, Ros O'Gorman photographer, Rod Laver Arena

The Rolling Stones Play Their Last Show Of The SIXTY Tour

by Paul Cashmere on August 4, 2022

in News

After 14 shows and 38 different songs, The Rolling Stones SIXTY tour has wound up in Berlin.

The final Stones setlist for the SIXTY tour was:

Street Fighting Man (from Beggars Banquet, 1968)
All Down the Line (from Exile On Main Street, 1972)
Tumbling Dice (from Exile On Main Street, 1972)
Rocks Off (from Exile On Main Street, 1972)
Out of Time (from Aftermath UK edition, 1966)
Fool to Cry (from Black and Blue, 1976)
You Can’t Always Get What You Want (from Let It Bleed, 1969)
Living in a Ghost Town (single 2020)
Honky Tonk Women (single 1969)
You Got the Silver (from Let It Bleed, 1969)
Happy (from Exile On Main Street, 1972)
Miss You (from Some Girls, 1978)
Midnight Rambler (from Let It Bleed, 1969)
Paint It Black (from Aftermath US edition, 1966)
Start Me Up (from Tattoo You, 1981)
Gimme Shelter (from Let It Bleed, 1969)
Jumpin’ Jack Flash (single, 1968)

Encore:
Sympathy for the Devil (from Beggars Banquet, 1968)
(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction (from Out Of Our Heads, 1966)

The 38 songs performed on the SIXTY tour were:

14 times (every show):

(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction
Honky Tonk Women
Jumpin’ Jack Flash
Midnight Rambler
Miss You
Out Of Time
Paint It Black
Start Me Up
Sympathy For The Devil
Tumbling Dice
You Can’t Always Get What You Want

13 times:
Gimme Shelter
Living In A Ghost Town
Street Fighting Man

8 times:
19th Nervous Breakdown
You Got The Silver

7 times:
Happy

6 times:
Slipping Away

5 times:
Lets Spend The Night Together

4 times:
Wild Horses

3 times:
Angie
Like A Rolling Stone

Twice:
Beast of Burden
Can’t You Hear Me Knocking
Dead Flowers
Get Off My Cloud
Rocks Off

Once:
All Down The Line
Bitch
Fool To Cry
I Wanna Be Your Man
Out of Control
Ruby Tuesday
Sad Sad Sad
She’s A Rainbow
Sweet Virginia
You Got Me Rocking

The opening acts on the SIXTY tour were:

1 June , Spain, Madrid – Sidonie and Vargas Blues Band
5 June, Germany, Munich – Reef
9 June, UK, Liverpool – Echo & The Bunnymen
21 June, Italy, Milan – Ghost Hounds
25 June, UK, London – The War on Drugs, Phoebe Bridgers, Vista Kicks, JJ Rosa and Kelly McGrath
3 July, UK, London – Sam Fender, Courtney Barnett, Christone ‘Kingfish’ Ingram, The Dinner Party and The Flints
7 July, Netherlands, Amsterdam – Ghost Hounds
11 July, Belgium, Brussels – Kaleo
15 July, Austria, Vienna – Bilderbuch
19 July, France, Lyon – Nothing But Thieves
23 July, France, Paris – Ayron Jones
27 July, Germany, Gelsenkirchen – Zucchero
31 July, Sweden, Stockholm – Thåström
3 August, Germany, Berlin – Ghost Hounds

Noise11.com

