The Rolling Stones Share New ‘Out Of Tears’ Lyric Video - Noise11.com

 The Rolling Stones Share New 'Out Of Tears' Lyric Video
Rolling Stones Voodoo Lounge

The Rolling Stones Share New ‘Out Of Tears’ Lyric Video

by Paul Cashmere on June 19, 2024

in News

The Rolling Stones have a new lyric video for ‘Out of Tears’ from the ‘Voodoo Lounge’ album.

‘Out of Tears’ has been released ahead of the 30th anniversary edition of the Stones ‘Voodoo Lounge’ album due July 12, 2024.

It’s disappointing that ‘Voodoo Lounge’ will only be released on vinyl considering the addition of the non-album four tracks that were included as b-sides on the original singles.

‘Voodoo Lounge’ 30th Anniversary edition tracklist:

Disc 1:
Side One:
1. Love Is Strong
2. You Got Me Rocking
3. Sparks Will Fly

Side Two:
4. The Worst
5. New Faces
6. Moon Is Up
7. Out of Tears

Disc 2:
Side One:
1. I Go Wild
2. Brand New Car
3. Sweethearts Together
4. Suck on the Jugular

Side Two:
5. Blinded by Rainbows
6. Baby Break It Down
7. Thru and Thru
8. Mean Disposition

10″ Disc:
Side One:
1. I’m Gonna Drive
2. So Young

Side Two:
3. Jump On Top Of Me
4. The Storm

‘Out of Tears’ was the third single from The Stones 12th album ‘Voodoo Lounge’. The song was recorded at Ronnie Wood’s home studio Windmill Lane Recording Studios in Dublin and finished at A&M Recording Studios in Los Angeles in 1993 and 1994.

‘Out of Tears’ was only ever performed on the ‘Voodoo Lounge’ tour in 1994. It was last performed in Tokyo on 14 March 1994.

Here is the original video for the album:

