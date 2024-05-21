 The Rolling Stones To Release Vinyl Only 30th Anniversary Edition of ‘Voodoo Lounge’ - Noise11.com
The Rolling Stones To Release Vinyl Only 30th Anniversary Edition of ‘Voodoo Lounge’

by Paul Cashmere on May 21, 2024

in News

The Rolling Stones will mark the 30th anniversary of the ‘Voodoo Lounge’ album but unlike previously expanded editions, this one is vinyl only with only the b-sides added.

The added tracks are:

The Storm (b-side to Love Is Strong)
So Young (b-side to Love Is Strong)(eventually released on expanded ‘Some Girls)
Jump On Top Of Me (b-side to You Got Me Rocking)
I’m Gonna Drive (b-side to Out of Tears)

‘Voodoo Lounge’ was released on 11 July, 1994. The 30th anniversary comes out 12 July, 2024.

‘Voodoo Lounge’ came five years after the previous album ‘Steel Wheels’ and the solo records, Mick’s ‘Wandering Spirit’ and Keith’s ‘Main Offender’. It was the first album after the departure of Bill Wyman. Wyman was never formerly replaced. Instead, Darryl Jones (formerly with Miles Davis and Sting), joined for the sessions and has been The Stones bass player ever since (although not an official member of the band).

‘Voodoo Lounge’ was a hit record for The Stones earning the band the inaugural Grammy Award for Best Rock Album in 1995.

‘Voodoo Lounge’ 2024 edition will only be available physically on Vinyl. There is no CD edition scheduled). The album will be on red and yellow vinyl with a bonus 10 inch featuring the four b-sides.



