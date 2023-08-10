The Rubens Cover Split Enz ‘One Step Ahead’ For Mushroom 50th - Noise11.com

The Rubens continue the year round celebration of Mushroom’s 50th anniversary with a cover of the Split Enz classic ‘One Step Ahead’.

‘One Step Ahead’ was the lead single of Split Enz’s seventh studio album ‘Corroboree’ (Waiata). The Neil Finn written song reached no 5 in Australia, no 6 in New Zealand and no 17 in Canada. The album reached no 1 in Australia and New Zealand, no 17 in Canada and no 45 in the USA.

