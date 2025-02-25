The Saints Expand Dates To Play North America and Europe - Noise11.com

Australia’s legendary punk band The Saints will perform two shows in New Zealand late October and then head to North America and onto Europe for more dates at the end of 2025.

The 2025 Saints is original members Ed Kuepper and Ivor Hay, Mark Arm of Mudhoney, Mick Harvey of The Bad Seeds and Peter Oxley of The Sunnyboys.

The Saints played Australia in 2024.

At the 2024 show in Wollongong The Saints performed:

This Perfect Day (from Eternally Yours, 1978)

No Time (from I’m Stranded, 1977)

Orstralia (from Eternally Yours, 1978)

Every Day’s a Holiday, Every Night’s a Party (from Prehistoric Sounds, 1978)

Swing for the Crime (from Prehistoric Sounds, 1978)

Brisbane (Security City) (from Prehistoric Sounds, 1978)

Lost and Found (from Eternally Yours, 1978)

Story of Love (from I’m Stranded, 1977)

The Prisoner (from Prehistoric Sounds, 1978)

The Chameleon (from Prehistoric Sounds, 1978)

No, Your Product (from Eternally Yours, 1978)

Run Down (from I’m Stranded, 1977)

(I’m) Misunderstood (from Eternally Yours, 1978)

Messin’ With the Kid (from I’m Stranded, 1977)

(I’m) Stranded (from I’m Stranded, 1977)

Know Your Product (from Eternally Yours, 1978)

Encore:

All Times Through Paradise (from Prehistoric Sounds, 1978)

Erotic Neurotic (from I’m Stranded, 1977)

Nights in Venice (from I’m Stranded, 1977)

The Saints ’73-’78 – 2025 Tour Dates

October 31 – Auckland, NZ – Powerstation

November 1 – Wellington, NZ – MeowNui

November 5 – Los Angeles, CA – Teragram Ballroom

November 6 & 7 – San Francisco, CA – Great American Music Hall

November 8 – Portland, OR – Revolution Hall

November 9 – Seattle, WA – Neptune Theatre

November 11 – Chicago, IL – Cabaret Metro

November 13 – Toronto, ON – Phoenix Concert Theatre

November 14 – Brooklyn, NY – Music Hall of Williamsburg

November 15 – Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer

November 16 – Washington, D.C. – Union Stage

November 21 – Bristol – Trinity

November 22 – Leeds – Project House

November 23 – Glasgow – Garage

November 24 – Manchester – Academy 2

November 26 – London – Electric Ballroom

November 28 – Stockholm – Debasser Strand

November 29 – Malmo – Plan B.

November 30 – Berlin – Astra

