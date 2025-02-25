 The Saints Expand Dates To Play North America and Europe - Noise11.com
The Saints photo by Katelyn Slyer

The Saints photo by Katelyn Slyer

The Saints Expand Dates To Play North America and Europe

by Paul Cashmere on February 25, 2025

in News

Australia’s legendary punk band The Saints will perform two shows in New Zealand late October and then head to North America and onto Europe for more dates at the end of 2025.

The 2025 Saints is original members Ed Kuepper and Ivor Hay, Mark Arm of Mudhoney, Mick Harvey of The Bad Seeds and Peter Oxley of The Sunnyboys.

The Saints played Australia in 2024.

At the 2024 show in Wollongong The Saints performed:

This Perfect Day (from Eternally Yours, 1978)
No Time (from I’m Stranded, 1977)
Orstralia (from Eternally Yours, 1978)
Every Day’s a Holiday, Every Night’s a Party (from Prehistoric Sounds, 1978)
Swing for the Crime (from Prehistoric Sounds, 1978)
Brisbane (Security City) (from Prehistoric Sounds, 1978)
Lost and Found (from Eternally Yours, 1978)
Story of Love (from I’m Stranded, 1977)
The Prisoner (from Prehistoric Sounds, 1978)
The Chameleon (from Prehistoric Sounds, 1978)
No, Your Product (from Eternally Yours, 1978)
Run Down (from I’m Stranded, 1977)
(I’m) Misunderstood (from Eternally Yours, 1978)
Messin’ With the Kid (from I’m Stranded, 1977)
(I’m) Stranded (from I’m Stranded, 1977)
Know Your Product (from Eternally Yours, 1978)

Encore:
All Times Through Paradise (from Prehistoric Sounds, 1978)
Erotic Neurotic (from I’m Stranded, 1977)
Nights in Venice (from I’m Stranded, 1977)

The Saints ’73-’78 – 2025 Tour Dates
October 31 – Auckland, NZ – Powerstation
November 1 – Wellington, NZ – MeowNui
November 5 – Los Angeles, CA – Teragram Ballroom
November 6 & 7 – San Francisco, CA – Great American Music Hall
November 8 – Portland, OR – Revolution Hall
November 9 – Seattle, WA – Neptune Theatre
November 11 – Chicago, IL – Cabaret Metro
November 13 – Toronto, ON – Phoenix Concert Theatre
November 14 – Brooklyn, NY – Music Hall of Williamsburg
November 15 – Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer
November 16 – Washington, D.C. – Union Stage
November 21 – Bristol – Trinity
November 22 – Leeds – Project House
November 23 – Glasgow – Garage
November 24 – Manchester – Academy 2
November 26 – London – Electric Ballroom
November 28 – Stockholm – Debasser Strand
November 29 – Malmo – Plan B.
November 30 – Berlin – Astra

