The Scattered Solo Beatles Songs Across The Ringo Starr Catalogue - Noise11.com

Ringo Starr has recorded 13 songs by the other Beatles across his catalogue plus one rare Beatles song. That’s enough to make a standalone album.

Both Paul McCartney and George Harrison each separately contributed five songs each for Ringo releases. Paul had the song ‘Six O’Clock’ on Ringo Starr’s 1973 classic ‘Ringo’ He most recently contributed ‘Feeling the Sunlight’ to 2023’s ‘Rewind Forward’ EP.

Paul wrote ‘Six O’Clock’ specifically for Ringo for the ‘Ringo’ album. Ringo also reached out to his other former bandmates John Lennon and George Harrison.

George’s ‘Sunshine Life For Me’ was written in Ireland while he was staying with singer songwriter Donovan. The songs is about George’s legal woes at the time over the copyright issue with ‘My Sweet Lord’.

‘You and Me (Babe)’ was written by Beatles road manager Mal Evans while he was living in Los Angeles with George Harrison. Mal started the song, George finished it.

George and Ringo did write ‘Photograph’ together. Starr had hired a luxury yacht in the south of France after he and then wife Maureen and George and then wife Patti, attended the wedding of Mick Jagger and Bianca Macias in St Tropez. Another guest on the yacht was Cilla Black thought she was going to get the song for her album but Ringo decided to keep it for his.

John’s I’m The Greatest’ is effectively a Beatles song. Paul is the only one not to appear on it. John plays piano and backing vocals, George is on guitar.

The rare Beatles song Ringo recorded was the 1967 ‘Christmas Time Is Here Again’ recorded for the fanclub. The song was officially released as a limited edition on The Beatles ‘The Christmas Records’ vinyl box set. It was also the b-side of the 1995 ‘Real Love’ single which is also a rarity today.

It wasn’t unusual for Beatles songs to not have all four Beatles on them. John isn’t on “Here Comes The Sun’ and ‘I Me Mine’, Ringo was absent for ‘Back In The USSR’, ‘Dear Prudence’ and ‘Eleanor Rigby’, Paul is the only Beatle on ‘Yesterday’ and ‘Blackbird’, John is the only Beatle of ‘Julia’ and only Paul and Ringo are on ‘Why Don’t We Do It In the Road’.

The songs by Beatles for Ringo are:

Paul

Six O’Clock (with Linda McCartney) (Ringo, 1973)

Pure Gold (from Ringo’s Rotogravure, 1976)

Private Property (Stop and Spell The Roses, 1981)

Attention (Stop and Spell The Roses, 1981)

Feeling The Sunlight (from Rewind Forward EP, 2023)

John

I’m The Greatest (Ringo, 1973)

(It’s All Down To) Goodnight Vienna (from Goodnight Vienna, 1974)

Cookin’ (In the Kitchen of Love) (from Ringo’s Rotogravure, 1976)

George

Photograph (with Ringo) (Ringo, 1973)

Sunshine Life Me For (Rail Away Raymond) (Ringo, 1973)

You and Me (Babe) (with Mal Evans) (Ringo, 1973)

I’ll Still Love You (from Ringo’s Rotogravure, 1976)

Wrack My Brain (Stop and Spell The Roses, 1981)

Unreleased Beatles

Christmas Time Is Here Again, (from I Wanna Be Santa Claus, 1999)

For the record, the complete list of incomplete Beatles on Beatles songs we found on a recent Reddit thread is:

Act Naturally – Paul, George, Ringo

Yesterday – Paul

Eleanor Rigby – Paul, John, George

Love You To – Paul, George, Ringo

She Said She Said – John, George, Ringo

For No One – Paul, Ringo

She’s Leaving Home – Paul, John

Within You Without You – George

The Inner Light – Paul, John, George

Back in the U.S.S.R – Paul, John, George

Dear Prudence – Paul, John, George

Wild Honey Pie – Paul

Martha My Dear – Paul, George

Blackbird – Paul

Don’t Pass Me By – Paul, Ringo

Why Don’t We Do It In The Road- Paul, Ringo

I Will – Paul, John, Ringo

Julia – John

Mother Nature’s Son – Paul

Long, Long, Long – Paul, George, Ringo

Revolution 9 – John, George

Good Night – Ringo

The Ballad of John and Yoko – Paul, John

Maxwell’s Silver Hammer – Paul, George, Ringo

Here Comes The Sun – Paul, George, Ringo

Because – Paul, John, George

Golden Slumbers – Paul, George, Ringo

Her Majesty – Paul

I Me Mine – Paul, George, Ringo

As this can be seen above:

Paul isn’t present in 5 songs (or is present in 96.6% of all Beatles songs)

John isn’t present in 18 songs (or is present in 91.5% of all Beatles songs)

George isn’t present in 12 songs (or is present in 94.3% of all Beatles songs)

Ringo isn’t present in 15 songs (or is present in 92.9% of all Beatles songs)

Congrats whoever MasterpieceApart1098 on Reddit is. Thats some great research.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

